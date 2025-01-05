Major motorway closed for 12 hours after man found dead near Bolton

The M61 is a busy motorway in the north west (Google)

The M61 was closed for around 12 hours on Saturday after a man was found dead on the road near Bolton.

Emergency services were called to junction 6, close to Middlebrook, at around 4:30am and sadly pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The motorway was closed in both directions as officers from Greater Manchester Police and Bolton investigated. It reopened to traffic at around 7pm.

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death but are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.

The M61, a 22-mile motorway linking Manchester and Preston, remained partially inaccessible throughout the day, causing significant disruption.

“At approximately 4.30am [on Saturday], police were called to reports of a concern for the welfare of a man on the M61,” a statement read.

“Emergency services attended and sadly a deceased male was found on the M61 southbound at junction 6 (Middlebrook). There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“The Serious Collision Investigation Unit and Bolton CID are currently undertaking a joint investigation.

“Officers are now appealing for any witnesses who may have been present in the area at the time to make a report to police.

“This includes appealing to anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

“You can make a report by calling 0161 856 5757 quoting incident number 438 of 4/1/25.”