Major Nebraska interstate closes as jacknifed tractor trailers block snowy roadway

Nebraska state officials urged drivers to be extra cautious on snowy roads after semi trucks veered sideways, causing a backup and leading to the closure of an interstate highway on Monday afternoon.

“Eastbound I-80 is CLOSED at York due to multiple jack-knifed semis at mile marker 353,” the Nebraska State Patrol posted on X.

A photo from the Nebraska Department of Transportation showed at least two semi-trucks jackknifed and blocking more than a dozen trucks behind them on the snowy roadway. TV station KLKN said winter weather has caused multiple accidents along I-80 on Monday.

State patrol urged against driving in snowy conditions. The state's transportation department issued a black ice alert on X and recommended turning off cruise control, slowing down and leaving extra space between vehicles.

Updates on road closures are posted to www.511.nebraska.gov.

