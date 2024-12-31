Winter returns to Ontario in time to ring in the new year

Winter took a bit of a snooze this past weekend in southern Ontario, with mild temperatures, heavy rainfall and gusty winds that lingered into the start of this week.

However, things will turn around quickly for the region as we end the year and kick off 2025. A major pattern change will unfold, bringing a return to winter for January's arrival.

A Colorado low is expected to bring a mix of rain and wet snow on Tuesday. Areas north of the 401 corridor, and locales with higher terrain, could see 5-10+cm of snow. Brace for tricky travel as the roads will be slippery.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

Polar air heading east from the Prairies will sweep into the Great Lakes region by New Year’s Eve, sending temperatures down from the lofty heights they reached over the weekend.

Ontario forecast precipitation Wednesday morning - Dec. 31, 2024

The stateside system will curl into southern Ontario Tuesday evening, bringing rain to southwestern areas, including along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, as well as the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

But it won't take much driving north of the region before you run into wet snow for New Year's Eve, with up to 10 cm of snow in the forecast. If you're planning on heading out, give yourself extra time to reach your destination on time.

Ontario forecast snow totals through Wednesday - Dec. 31, 2024

The year 2025 will ring in Wednesday morning with flurries taking over as cold air dominates this week into the weekend.

We could see some mixed precipitation occur around Lake Ontario's shorelines after Wednesday morning's snow burst. Some folks may even see rain showers through the afternoon.

Southern Ontario will clear up Wednesday evening, with lake-effect snow continuing for the snowbelt regions. Snow will begin Wednesday morning in the Ottawa region, and become heavy through the day. By then end of the day, folks in the Ottawa region could see 5-10 cm of snow.

Ontario forecast precipitation lake effect snow Wednesday evening - Dec. 31, 2024

Expect winter travel on New Year's Day in many areas, so brace for slower commutes and slippery road conditions. Plan ahead if you're driving.

Colder-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate through at least mid-January.

