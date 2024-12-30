Major pattern change coming in new year
Rivers will be running high to finish 2024 before a drastic change by the end of the week
A minor, 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Quebec was felt as far away as parts of southern Ontario
Hundreds of Lego pieces lost at sea 27 years ago are found in 2024, including the first shark.
The increased moisture in Ontario is exceedingly rare for the end of December
Ever since the devastating spring floods of 2020 in Fort McMurray, the northeastern Alberta community has been shoring up its defences against rising rivers.Now, officials with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) say Fort McMurray is better prepared for future floods. "From a permanent structural mitigation standpoint, there's been significant works completed," said James Semple, manager of RMWB's project management office. It has spent $119 million on flood mitigation so far; the r
A continued risk for freezing rain and drizzle in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec could lead to travel issues around Ottawa and Montreal
FREDERICTON — Some nasty weather is headed toward parts of the Maritimes over the next few days, bringing with it a mix of freezing rain, rain and snow.
18-year-old Tykeria Rogers died in the incident on Dec. 28
HOUSTON (AP) — A strong storm system threatened to whip up tornadoes in parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, a day after severe weather claimed at least two lives as twisters touched down in Texas and Mississippi.
Damaging wind gusts are the greatest threat posed by the storms, according to the National Weather Service.
Alderney Wildlife Trust says the number of puffins is good but they are still vulnerable
Weather warnings are in place for snow, wind and rain across much of the UK on New Year's Day. The start of 2025 will bring a "multi-hazard storm, combining severe gales, heavy rain and possibly significant snow as the rain runs into cold air," said Sky News meteorologist Dr Christopher England. The most significant snowfall on New Year's Day will be from Donegal, across Northern Ireland and into the north of England and south of Scotland.
There was a tornado watch for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until 1 p.m. One person reported killed in Iredell from falling tree.
A Nova Scotia bird rescue has had to stop accepting new surrenders, as animal rescues in the province deal with increasing demand for their services.Diane Cooke has been running Privateer Parrot Rescue out of her home in Liverpool since 2000 and currently has about 50 birds in her care.In the last year, the number of people looking to surrender birds has exploded, Cooke said."It has definitely gone through the roof, beyond what we're actually able to accommodate. We have had to turn people away.
Three months after Hurricane Helene devastated portions of western North Carolina and the Appalachians, the FOX Forecast Center is now tracking the potential for several inches of rain in the same hard-hit areas over the weekend.
MONTREAL — A freezing rain warning has been lifted for Montreal and surrounding regions, but smog and fog alerts remain in place in the city with heavy rainfall expected in some parts of Quebec.
Strong to severe thunderstorms expected late Saturday
Fort McMurray stands at the confluence of two rivers — Athabasca and Clearwater. During the spring thaw, ice can jam the rivers and flood parts of the city. CBC's Dennis Kovtun explains what Fort McMurray is doing to avoid this.
One resident describes the smell as an "eggy, foul and awful Christmas present".
Severe weather disrupted holiday travel on Saturday across the U.S. with deadly tornadoes in the southeast and heavy snow and wind on the west coast, delaying or canceling thousands of flights across the country. More than 7,000 flights in the U.S. were delayed on Saturday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, and more than 200 were canceled. About a third of the flights were delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, according to FlightAware, and nearly half of the flights originating from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston were delayed.