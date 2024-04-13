Major police incident at Bondi after reports of man with knife

Police are on the scene after reports of a man with a knife at Bondi Westfield in Sydney. Composite: Guardian Design/The Guardian Design Team

Authorities are warning people to avoid Sydney’s Westfield in Bondi Junction following reports of a man armed with a knife in the shopping centre in a “major incident”.

On Saturday afternoon, tens of emergency vehicles including ambulances responded to the incident, with shoppers fleeing the centre in a panic en masse.

Multiple people were reportedly stabbed.

A New South Wales ambulance spokesperson said the agency had responded to “reports of a male running around Westfield with a knife”.

The spokesperson said it had been declared a “major incident” and for people to avoid the area.

That was close… heard gunshots at Westfield Bondi Junction during haircut… then people running and shop shutters going down before evac siren. Thank you to staff at @justcutssalons BJ who helped us exit. Prayers for any victims. Please don’t let this be the new normal pic.twitter.com/Z9AOuPvCeb — Mark Hudson (@mhudson) April 13, 2024

Some shoppers have described hearing the sound of a gun shot.

Police were contacted for comment.

More to come