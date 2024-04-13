Advertisement

Major police incident at Bondi after reports of man with knife

Elias Visontay
·1 min read
<span>Police are on the scene after reports of a man with a knife at Bondi Westfield in Sydney.</span><span>Composite: Guardian Design/The Guardian Design Team</span>
Police are on the scene after reports of a man with a knife at Bondi Westfield in Sydney.Composite: Guardian Design/The Guardian Design Team

Authorities are warning people to avoid Sydney’s Westfield in Bondi Junction following reports of a man armed with a knife in the shopping centre in a “major incident”.

On Saturday afternoon, tens of emergency vehicles including ambulances responded to the incident, with shoppers fleeing the centre in a panic en masse.

Multiple people were reportedly stabbed.

A New South Wales ambulance spokesperson said the agency had responded to “reports of a male running around Westfield with a knife”.

The spokesperson said it had been declared a “major incident” and for people to avoid the area.

Some shoppers have described hearing the sound of a gun shot.

Police were contacted for comment.

More to come