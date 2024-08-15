Major projects underway to preserve Chautauqua Lake and Old Fort Niagara
Major projects are underway to preserve Chautauqua Lake in the Southern Tier and Old Fort Niagara on Lake Ontario.
Equipped with only 19 pounds of gear, 89-year-old Bing Olbum set off on what he intended to be a five-day hiking trip.
Last Sunday morning, as L.A. County lifeguards planned to tow a 51-foot fin whale carcass 20-plus miles offshore, Keith Poe was in intercept mode. Poe, who tags and photographs great white sharks for scientific research, had hoped to be on site when the carcass was cut loose…
If you’re ready to move on from a purely gasoline-fueled vehicle but you’re not ready to go fully electric, you have two choices. You can get a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid vehicle. But which one is best? The experts at Edmunds will help you decide.
With Hurricane Ernesto now churning away from Puerto Rico, forecasters are keeping an eye on its future path in the Atlantic, including potential impacts to Canada's East Coast.
The person who was killed worked at a remote radar site in Canada's Arctic region.
The Orkney Native Wildlife Project has spent nearly £8m trapping thousands of stoats since 2019.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone nations on earth, issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” last week after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the storm risk for Wednesday and Thursday.
The storm threat on the Prairies will shift eastward through Wednesday, and will include the chance of large hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts
HALIFAX — Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track "well south" of Nova Scotia by the time the storm approaches the Atlantic region on Monday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to strengthen as the storm tracks towards bermuda this week
Walsall Council have warned people to stay away from the canal while tests take place.
Major storm repairs and conservation work is under way on a near 200-year-old church that previously survived a German U-boat attack during the First World War. National Trust for Scotland (NTS) is aiming to restore the impacts of weather and time on the historic St Kilda Kirk and adjacent school building by making them wind and watertight. St Kilda - 40 miles west of the Western Isles of Scotland - is the UK's only dual World Heritage Site.
Bill Gates and his energy company are starting construction at their Wyoming site for a next-generation nuclear power plant he believes will “revolutionize” how power is generated.
This is the moment a poor tiger cub was given a wig by its keepers at a zoo in Puyang, China, on August 7. The joke didn't go down so well with its bear pals, sending them into a frenzy at the sight of the tiger.
The rainfall deficit for many areas in B.C. is coming to an end with an unfolding pattern change as we head into the weekend. Rain showers and thunderstorms are on tap
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine shot down 17 out of 23 Russia-launched drones during an overnight attack which damaged infrastructure in several regions, the country's air force and local authorities said on Wednesday. The Russian forces also launched two Kh-59/69 guided missiles to attack Ukraine, the air force said. Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo said that Russian drones had hit an energy facility overnight and caused temporary power cuts to consumers in parts of Chernihiv region.
Toyota may be one of the slowest legacy automakers to develop electric vehicles but it could be the first to jettison cars powered only by gasoline. Almost three decades after launching the Prius, its pioneering gasoline-electric hybrid, Toyota is moving to convert most, and eventually maybe all, of its Toyota and Lexus line-up to hybrid-only models, two Toyota executives told Reuters. Toyota's stubborn focus on hybrids over EVs is part of a broader challenge by the world's biggest automaker to the prevailing industry and regulatory orthodoxy that all cars will be electric in the near future.
NEW YORK (AP) — A tiny South American deer that will weigh only as much as a watermelon when fully grown is making its debut at the Queens Zoo in New York City.
NAPLES, New York (AP) — An organic seed company with national reach has surprised its supporters by announcing it will end sales and give hundreds of varieties away, declaring “we can no longer commodify our beloved kin, these seeds, or ourselves.”