Major restoration set for Kingston's wetlands

Tolworth Court Farm Fields could be one of London's "most pioneering" nature reserves [Kingston Council]

A south London borough's biggest nature reserve will see its wetland restored as part of a major rewilding project.

Kingston Council has approved plans, which aim to turn Tolworth Court Farm Fields, in Tolworth, into, what they call, one of London's "most pioneering" nature reserves.

The council is working with environmental groups, Citizen Zoo and The Community Brain, to rewild the 104-acre (42 hectare) nature reserve - the biggest in Kingston, made up of seven large fields.

Last year, the authority won more than £500,000 to carry out the works, including £238,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and £149,477 from the Mayor's Rewild London Fund.

'Mixed-mosaic'

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, council officers have approved plans to restore the nature reserve's wetland as part of the rewilding project.

The Hogsmill River previously flowed through a corner of the site, which acted as a floodplain, but the stream was straightened in the 1960s to reduce flooding in the area and the habitat was lost.

The scheme will see ponds and wet grassland areas created in this part of the nature reserve to restore the wetland system and encourage other species to return to the site.

A 25m (80ft) wheelchair-friendly boardwalk will also be installed to maintain access to the nature reserve.

According to the plans, the restored wetland aims to reduce flood risk locally by improving the site's resilience to climate change and increasingly unstable weather events.

Application documents said the rewilding project hoped to turn Tolworth Court Farm Fields into "one of London's most pioneering nature reserves".

The nature reserve is currently being prepared for the reintroduction of cows and pigs, to increase plant diversity, improve the health of the soil and create different habitats.

A statement on rewilding group, Citizen Zoo's website said: "Our shared vision is to establish a dynamic, mixed-mosaic nature reserve that nurtures a more diverse and abundant wildlife population.

"Through innovative rewilding measures inspired by rural projects such as mixed grazing regimes, we aim to restore and enhance the site's ecological balance while honouring its rich cultural heritage."

