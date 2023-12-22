Major road closed after 'serious' crash

Drivers have been told to find other routes.

A major road has closed after a "serious" crash in the early hours of the morning.

Suffolk Police was called to a report of a collision involving a single vehicle at 00:25 GMT on the A14 West Bound, at Rougham, Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services, which included officers, firefighters and paramedics were sent to the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "It is likely the road will be closed for the foreseeable future this morning and drivers are advised to find alternative routes."

