Police have urged drivers to avoid the scene. [Getty Images]

A major road has been closed after a serious crash.

The A48 in Lydney, Forest of Dean, has been shut by police following the accident at around 06:00 GMT.

A closure is in place between the roundabout at the Station Road/Harbour Road junction and Naas Lane.

Gloucestershire Police has advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

