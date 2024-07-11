Major road partially closed after lorry hits bridge

The lorry shed its load after overturning [@roadpoliceBCH]

The A1 has been partially closed on the Bedfordshire/Cambridgeshire border after a lorry hit a bridge and overturned.

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened at about 09:50 BST on the southbound carriageway at the turning for St Neots and Eaton Socon.

National Highways said it had closed the carriageway "southbound within the junction of the A428 in Bedfordshire".

Motorists were warned the closure could last for some time and diversions were in place on to the A428 eastbound, re-entering the A1 south via the Wyboston Roundabout.

Shortly before 13:00, National Highways posted on X to say the section remained closed and specialist engineers were assessing the bridge.

