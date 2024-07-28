Major road shut after car melts into carriageway

The road surface was damaged by intense heat, National Highways said [BBC]

A major road was closed after a fire caused a car to melt into the carriageway.

Police and fire services were called at 23:30 BST on Saturday to the A34 near Chieveley, Berkshire.

The northbound carriageway reopened at about 18:00 after the road was resurfaced, National Highways said.

The fire happened about an hour after both carriageways were finally reopened following Saturday morning's crash involving military vehicles near Newbury.

The car fire led to traffic being held on both carriageways, according to National Highways.

It said: "Due to the intense heat of the fire, the car was melted to the carriageway and had to be forcibly removed.

"A full closure of the northbound carriageway was implemented by National Highways Traffic officers to assist the emergency services.

"Traffic on the southbound carriageway was also held due to concerns around visibility and the fire growing as firefighters fought to control the blaze."

Southbound drivers were held for up to an hour, while northbound vehicles were all released by 02:00.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

See also

Related link