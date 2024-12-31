Major urged Blair to halt ‘morally repugnant’ Zimbabwe cricket tour

Gavin Cordon, PA
·3 min read

Former prime minister John Major urged Tony Blair to “indemnify” English cricket for losses potentially running to millions of pounds if it was sanctioned for pulling out of a controversial tour of Zimbabwe, according to newly released government files.

Papers released to the National Archives in Kew, west London, show Mr Major privately appealed to his successor in Number 10 to stop the “morally repugnant” series going ahead.

He warned at the same time that Mr Blair could not afford to allow the game in England “go to the wall” as a result of “draconian” penalties imposed by the world game’s governing body for cancelling.

In the spring of 2004, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was facing intense pressure to withdraw from the series of one-day internationals planned for later that year amid concerns over the human rights record of President Robert Mugabe’s repressive regime.

John Major and Tony Blair
Mr Major urged Mr Blair to stop the 2004 Zimbabwe cricket tour (Chris Bacon/PA)

But the ECB feared new rules drawn up by the International Cricket Council (ICC) meant it could be hit with crippling fines and lucrative visits from other touring nations cancelled if they pulled out for any reason other than security or security concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Administrators hoped the government would get them off the hook by ordering them not to go, which would constitute a “force majeure” and make it difficult for the ICC to impose sanctions.

But while Mr Blair said that in his “personal opinion” the tour should be abandoned, he told MPs that it would “step over the proper line” for ministers to issue an instruction.

Against this backdrop, Mr Major – a noted cricket fan – took the unusual step of writing to the then-prime minister privately, urging him to intervene and prevent a tour that was both “morally repugnant” and potentially unsafe for those taking part.

In a letter marked “personal”, he said that without government help the impact of withdrawal could be “catastrophic”.

The sport relied on the TV revenues from test matches for its financial viability, meaning if they were cancelled the losses could have run as high as £50 million and left county sides facing bankruptcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Mr Major said if the government “expresses a view” that the tour should not go ahead – or there was a vote in Parliament to that effect – then it would be “very difficult” for the ICC to penalise England.

And in the “very unlikely circumstances” that it were to do so, he said the government should indemnify the ICC for any financial losses.

“I daresay the Treasury would hate this, but the blunt truth is that the government could not let English cricket go to the wall because of a refusal to intervene,” Mr Major wrote.

“More to the point, if the government does intervene, the problem is far less likely to arise.

“I believe the proper course would be for the government to state now that it believes the tour should not go ahead and to offer to indemnify.

“The second course would be to engineer a parliamentary debate so MPs can express a view before the ECB comes to a final decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour went ahead despite deep unhappiness among the players, with test batsman Graham Thorpe, who was not in the side, accusing the ECB of “bullying” the players into taking part.

The first one-day international was cancelled after four British newspaper journalists covering the tour were refused entry to Zimbabwe.

England won the remaining matches 4-0.

Latest Stories

  • Social Media Users Say Jimmy Carter Left ‘One Last Gift’ For Trump After His Death

    Carter’s death sparked a rare, likely scenario that hasn’t occurred in over half a century.

  • Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death

    President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr

  • Kremlin Insiders Reveal How Trump Is Already Secretly Helping Putin

    President-elect Donald Trump’s social media posts about annexing Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal startled America’s allies and delighted foreign foes. In Russia, the statements were interpreted to mean that Trump isn’t really opposed to foreign wars of conquest after all. To them, Trump’s tirades revealed that—just like Russian President Vladimir Putin—Trump would be delighted to invade any country that couldn’t fight back. He would expect accolades and a lavish victory parade after seiz

  • My Mom's Support For Trump Divided Our Family. Then I Found The Crack In Her MAGA Armor.

    "I pleaded with her not to vote for him. She wouldn’t budge. In the wake of his election, her choice took on the weight of a betrayal."

  • Retired Army general declares Musk a ‘national security risk’ in brutal NYT op-ed

    Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré highlighted the tech billionaire’s history of appeasing and praising the Chinese Communist Party and his multiple business deals with it

  • Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War

    President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe

  • Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War

    There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on

  • After the death of Jimmy Carter, how many former US presidents are still alive today?

    Jimmy Carter was the only remaining president who was in office in the 1970s. Now, only one president who served during the 20th century is alive.

  • 189 kilograms of cocaine seized at Alberta border crossing

    A joint effort between the police agencies that make up the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has led to the seizure of 189 kilograms worth of cocaine at Alberta's southern border crossing.On Nov. 13, police say a commercial truck was trying to get into the province through the Coutts, Alta., border. After a secondary examination, the drugs — thought to be worth around $2 million — were found."The safety and security of Canadians is the RCMP F

  • Trump loses appeal of E. Jean Carroll $5-million defamation, sexual assault verdict

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $5-million verdict that E. Jean Carroll won against Donald Trump when a jury found the U.S. president-elect liable for sexually abusing and later defaming the former magazine columnist. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's argument that the trial judge should not have let jurors hear evidence about the Republican's alleged past sexual misconduct, making the trial and verdict unfair. The court said that evidence, including Trump bragging about his sexual prowess on an "Access Hollywood" video that surfaced during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, established a "repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct" consistent with Carroll's allegations.

  • Musk has been staying at $2,000-a-night Mar-a-Lago cottage — just hundreds of feet from Trump’s main house

    The news of Musk staying at Mar-a-Lago comes as concerns continue to grow in Washington about the extent of the SpaceX boss’ influence over Trump

  • MSNBC Panel Laughs in Republican’s Face Over Speaker Replacement Suggestion

    Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh shocked an MSNBC panel into laughter with his earnest suggestion of who Republicans may choose as their next House Speaker. The Republican opted for a blast from the past, exclaiming on The Weekend that Kevin McCarthy would be a “wonderful turn” for the speakership. Considering current Speaker Mike Johnson only took the role from McCarthy in October 2023, the MSNBC pundits didn’t seem to buy that the party would opt for the switcheroo to happen again.

  • Putin's Latest Attempts To Recruit More Soldiers Could Cause Long-Term Issues For Russia

    UK intelligence officers have warned that the country's economy may struggle next year.

  • Russia said it's been listening to Trump's plans for peace in Ukraine and is 'not happy, of course'

    Trump's plans for negotiating a ceasefire are becoming clear. But Russia's not happy with them.

  • Laura Loomer Apologizes After She ‘Doxxes’ Trump’s AI Guy

    Far-right figurehead Laura Loomer has given a grovelling public apology to President-elect Donald Trump‘s AI advisor Sriram Krishnan after she “accidentally doxxed” him. Loomer took a break from her scheduled programming on X, namely saying Elon Musk is censoring her and then begging for her blue check back, to blurt out the apology after she revealed some of his personal information when she posted his Federal Election Commission records. The advisory body maintains a database of individuals wh

  • Where RFK Jr. got all his money and how he gained power in Trump’s circle

    Forbes last year estimated that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s net worth was about $15 million.

  • Is tension rising between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau?

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump once again takes aim at Justin Trudeau on twitter, calling him “governor.” One expert says the Republican leader might be baiting Canada's Prime Minister.

  • Opinion - Trump’s appointments put Americans at risk through incompetence

    President-elect Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Health and Human Services Department has been met with criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, as his views on vaccines and treatments for AIDS have been criticized as uninformed and dangerous.

  • Top US generals warned the 'golden hour' for saving injured soldiers could disappear. That future has come.

    The US enjoyed the lifesaving "golden hour" in recent conflicts. But the war in Ukraine suggests that may be over, with dramatic consequences.

  • Savage tactics have swung the Ukraine war in Russia's favor

    Russia has found that expendable convict soldiers can clear the way for regular troops, but these tactics come at a massive cost.