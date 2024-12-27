Major water main break in Edison, New Jersey leaves thousands without running water

A major water main break in New Jersey has left thousands of people without water as authorities scramble to fix the situation, which is now in its second day.

The 20-inch water main break occurred in the area of Woodbridge Avenue in south Edison near the I-95 around midnight Thursday, Edison authorities said, adding the break is "impacting residents along Woodbridge Avenue, Route 27 and areas up to Talmadge."

"Residents will experience a low to no water pressure at the present moment," Edison mayor Sam Joshi had said in a post on Facebook Thursday morning. "Our crews have been at work and are in the process of isolating the break."

Joshi said repairs would be carried out once the "water main break has been isolated," adding crews are working as "expediently as possible" to restore service.

Boil water advisory in Edison

As crews worked to fix the break, a boil water advisory was put into effect as a precaution shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday for Edison Water Utility users. Under the advisory, residents were requested to boil their water before drinking it or using it for cooking purposes.

Joshi, in a 7:45 p.m. update, said an insertion valve was being put into the broken water main line to "curtail more of the water flow and will allow crews to begin repairing."

The mayor hoped the water would be fully restored by Friday morning.

To assist impacted residents during this time, a local community center was opened between 8:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. for residents to use restroom facilities. Officials also began to hand out bottled water at local fire stations and community centers as crews worked to restore service.

Some water valves turned back on Friday morning

Some water valves started being turned back on Friday morning, Joshi said in an update shortly after 9 a.m.

"At this time, some water valves are being turned back on, which will result in some homes having more flow of water," Joshi said in his post. "We are slowly refilling the water distribution system."

When will water be restored in Edison, NJ?

Joshi added restoration work would take some time because the 80 - 100+ year old pipe valves are at a risk of breaking as they are reopened. However, he did not specify the exactly how long it would take to restore service.

Township authorities opened several more community centers and water distribution centers Friday to assist those impacted by the water main break, according to Joshi's post.

Authorities have not yet specified a reason behind the break and Edison Township's Office of Emergency Management did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for an update on the incident. However, officials told CBS News frigid temperatures and aging pipes are to be blamed for the water main break.

