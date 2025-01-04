Major winter storm to bring blizzard conditions this weekend; See forecast, snowfall maps

Millions of Americans can expect winter weather this weekend as a storm brings ice, snow and rain across the central Plains, Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic.

The winter weather commences in the Plains late Saturday before reaching the Mid-Atlantic by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Blizzard and whiteout conditions are expected in the central Plains, making driving conditions either dangerous or impossible without the risk of becoming stranded.

At least 8 inches of snow are expected in Indiana and central Kansas, areas that could experience the highest snowfall in at least a decade, the service reported.

Dangerous sleet or freezing rain is forecast between eastern Kansas and the Ozarks toward the Ohio Valley, according to forecasters. Meanwhile the Central Appalachians will face freezing rain and ice, posing a risk of power outages and hazardous travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect from western Pennsylvania and West Virginia to far western Maryland, where snow totals of at least 6 inches are expected. Lake effect snow warnings are also set to continue from northeast Ohio, far northwest Pennsylvania, as well as parts of western and northwest New York State, with snow totals between 1 to 2 feet, according to the weather service.

National snowfall tracker

The map below shows the probability that an area could receive more than 4 inches of snow. Use the slider at the top left to toggle by day.

Cleveland expected snowball

Snow is forecast for parts of the Cleveland area between Friday Jan. 3 through Sunday Jan. 5, according the National Weather Service.

Pittsburgh expected snowfall

Snow is forecast for parts of the Pittsburgh area between Friday Jan. 3 through Saturday Jan. 4, according the National Weather Service.

Indianapolis expected snowfall

Snow is forecast for parts of the Indianapolis area between Sunday Jan. 5 through Monday, Jan. 6, according the National Weather Service.

St. Louis expected snowfall

Snow is forecast for parts of the St. Louis, Missouri area between Saturday Jan. 4 through early Monday, Jan. 6, according the National Weather Service.

National weather map

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Major winter storm to hit this weekend. See forecast, snowfall maps