Major winter storm in New Mexico set to create difficult travel

Reuters

Britain's Prince William paid a visit to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday in Cape Town after taking a nature walk with rangers and conservationists at Table Mountain National Park. The Prince of Wales is on a four-day trip to South Africa for the annual awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, which will be held on Wednesday. Video footage shared by Ramaphosa's office showed William and Ramaphosa shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries at the start of their meeting.