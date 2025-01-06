Fierce winter storm slamming Mid-Atlantic; DC could get a foot of snow: Live updates

WASHINGTON – A major winter storm that buried Midwestern communities under several feet of snow over the weekend began pummeling the Mid-Atlantic region Monday, causing dangerous travel conditions and widespread school closings as federal offices shuttered and cancellations piled up at airports.

Tens of millions were under winter storm advisories as the storm stretched from southern Illinois to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Extremely heavy snow would fall "at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour, coinciding with the first full morning commute after the holiday season," AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter warned.

The nation's capital − where Congress is set to formally certify Donald Trump's election as president − and Baltimore are expected to receive about 6 to 12 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.

Federal offices in Washington were closed Monday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors in several states, including Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia, declared states of emergency over the weekend as the storm headed east. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for seven counties, while Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of disaster.

“When it is snowing that fast a rate, despite the best efforts of road crews, it is difficult to keep up with the accumulation and keep roads clear of snow," Porter said. "We've seen similar situations in the past catch people off guard who aren't prepared for the impacts, leading to ‘highway chaos’ including multiple-vehicle pileups and traffic jams, which have resulted in major interstates being shut down for hours."

What are the road conditions and road closures?

Snow-packed roads led to widespread traffic closures and disruptions across multiple states from the central U.S. to the Mid-Atlantic region.

The closures shut down roads in major cities such as Washington and Baltimore as well as heavily traveled highways, including I-29 in Missouri and I-65 in Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forecasters warned drivers from Missouri to Washington to stay off the roads because of snow and ice.

“During times of heaviest snow, between midnight and mid-morning Monday, even primary & treated roads will be impassable,” the weather service office in the Baltimore and Washington area said. “It is highly recommended to postpone non-essential travel.”

Miguel Martinez, left, shovels snow off the sidewalk in Indianapolis.

Power outages reported from Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic

More than 290,000 homes and businesses were without power from the Midwest to the East Coast as the winter storm unleashed powerful wind gusts and heavy snow.

Mass outages were reported Monday morning from Missouri to Virginia, and the worst blackouts were in Kentucky, 85,000; Indiana, 62,000; and Illinois, 40,500, according to a USA TODAY outage tracker.

Outages were climbing in West Virginia, 39,000; Missouri, 33,000; and Virginia, 31,000, according to the tracker.

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed

Flights at several major airports in the central and eastern U.S. were canceled or delayed because of the storm Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Washington D.C, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport reported over 410 cancellations by 8 a.m. ET., according to FlightAware. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport had more than 200 cancellations.

A temporary ground stop was in place at Chicago O’Hare International Airport early Monday before departures continued, though they were delayed by an average of 48 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

School closures abound amid powerful winter storm

Hundreds of schools from Illinois to Washington, D.C., were forced to close on Monday, delaying for many the first day of school after winter break.

All District of Columbia Public Schools shuttered their doors on Monday as snow began piling up and temperatures dropped below freezing levels. School closures also delayed students' return to the classroom in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cincinnati Public Schools are closed Monday as snow is expected to continue into the beginning of the school week. In Springfield, Missouri, the school district canceled school Monday because of inclement weather and icy roads. In Kentucky, some Louisville-area schools canceled classes as the storm moved into the area, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain and hazardous road conditions.

Contributing: John Bacon and Thao Nguyen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm brings heavy snow, travel troubles across East Coast