Majority of Britons want death penalty back with support strongest among Millennials

A majority of Britons support reinstating the death penalty in the UK, with Millennials showing the strongest support, a poll has found.

Three in five, (58 per cent) of Millennials born between 1981 and 1986, believe capital punishment should be reintroduced.

They represent the largest population in Britain and are often called "digital natives," being the first generation to grow up with the internet.

The survey, conducted by the public opinion think tank More in Common, revealed a notable rise in support for the death penalty compared to its previous poll on the topic in 2023.

The proportion of Brits supporting the return of the death penalty for certain crimes has risen from 50 to 55 per cent, while opposition has decreased from 37 to 32 per cent, The Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

It follows the sentencing of 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who was handed a 52-year prison term for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King, and Elsie Dot Stancombe in Southport, as well as the attempted murder of eight others.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed in the Southport attack last year (Merseyside Police/PA) (PA Media)

Rudakubana avoided a whole-life order, the toughest punishment available in the UK, because he was under 18 at the time he carried out the savage attack in July last year.

During sentencing, Mr Justice Goose stated that had Rudakubana been 18 at the time of the attack, he would have imposed a life sentence without the possibility of parole, meaning he would never have been released.

Six in ten (59 per cent) of Britons thought Rudakubana’s sentence was too lenient, according to the poll, while a third said it was “about right” and only two per cent thought the sentence was too harsh.

Mr Justice Goose said that had Rudakubana been 18 at the time of the attack, he would have imposed a life sentence without the possibility of parole (PA Video/Cameras in Court/PA) (PA Wire)

Generation Z, aged between 18 and 26, are the most conflicted over the return of the death penalty, with a fairly even split — 45 per cent in favour and 45 per cent against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A majority of the Baby Boomer generation, aged 60 to 74, support the death penalty by a margin of 58 to 34 per cent, while 50 per cent of those over 75 are in favor and 37 per cent are opposed.

Support for the death penalty varies depending on the crime, with seven in ten people backing it for serial murders or terror offenses that result in death.

A majority backed the death penalty for rapists, with 55 per cent in favour and 44 per cent opposed.

A slim majority of 51 per cent to 49 per cent supported the death penalty for the murder of a police officer.