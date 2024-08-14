Majority of Foreign Office ministers have publicly criticised Trump

Donald Trump has been heavily criticised by most new ministers in the Foreign Office - CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP

More than half of Labour’s Foreign Office ministers have publicly criticised Donald Trump.

In recent years, four of the seven politicians picked by Sir Keir Starmer to lead on Britain’s overseas policy, including the minister for North America, have made scathing remarks about the former US president.

It raises the prospect of a thorny start to UK-US relations under Labour, with David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, having already come under scrutiny for branding Mr Trump a “neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath” in 2018.

David Lammy was openly critical of Donald Trump when he was the US president - DREW ANGERER/AFP

The comments ruffled feathers across the pond, with Eric Trump, the former president’s son, dismissing them as “dumb c--p”.

It has now emerged that three further ministers in the department have been openly critical of Mr Trump.

Analysis by the Politico website found that Stephen Doughty, the new North America minister, opposed the former president’s state visit to the UK in 2019 on account of Trump’s alleged “racism and xenophobia”.

Together with Catherine West, the new Indo-Pacific minister, he co-sponsored a strongly worded parliamentary motion urging Theresa May, the prime minister at the time, to cancel the trip.

The text, signed by 106 MPs, stated that the House “deplores the record of US president Donald Trump, including his misogynism, racism and xenophobia”.

It went on to condemn Mr Trump’s “previous comments on women, refugees and torture” as well as his decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Anneliese Dodds, the new international development minister in the Foreign Office, also signed the motion.

It means that a majority of ministers in the department have previously denounced the former president.

Mr Doughty also reportedly called Mr Trump’s travel ban on several mostly Muslim countries “divisive and incompetent”, while Ms West warned it would strike “fear into the hearts of many”.

Appearing on BBC’s Question Time after the state visit, which took place in June 2019, Ms Dodds accused the former president of failing to heed the “democratic values” that form the bedrock of the UK-US special relationship.

Catherine West, another Trump critic, is the new Indo-Pacific minister - amer ghazzal /Alamy

And in 2021, when Joe Biden officially became president, Ms West celebrated the “source of hope”, declaring that Mr Trump’s “politics of division and hate” had left office “for the last time”.

The Telegraph can reveal that Douglas Alexander, the new trade minister, also opposed Mr Trump’s state visit, arguing the British public should have “higher standards” for a US president.

In an article for The Boston Globe in 2018, the former Foreign Office minister, who was not an MP at the time, declared that he would be attending a protest against the trip.

“As a British foreign office minister, I understood that sometimes diplomacy involves meeting those who have repellent views and repressive policies, but I also understand that, given our shared experience of defending democracy over tyranny, for the British public higher standards do and should apply to the US president,” he said.

A Foreign Office spokesman told Politico: “The UK-US relationship is special, built on a foundation of our deep security, military and intelligence links, as well as our unique cultural and people-to-people ties.

“We look forward to working closely with whoever is elected the next US president.”