Majority now back a ban on smacking children in England, new poll reveals

NSPCC surveyed the levels of support in England for scrapping the defence of 'reasonable chastisement' - Artit Oubkaew /Alamy Stock Photo

A slim majority now back a change in the law to ban smacking in England, a poll has revealed.

Nearly three-quarters of the public said smacking children is unacceptable, according to research by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

The children’s charity surveyed 3,500 adults in England to determine the levels of support for scrapping the defence of “reasonable chastisement”.

It has already been outlawed in Scotland and Wales, with campaigners calling on politicians to promise an end to the practice at the general election.

The NSPCC findings revealed 52 per cent of adults in England back a ban on physical punishment for children, up from 50 per cent in 2023.

The number who believe smacking, hitting, slapping or shaking a child is unacceptable rose from 67 per cent in 2023 to 71 per cent.

There was support across the political spectrum – 61 per cent of people who voted Conservative in 2019 thought smacking was unacceptable, while 83 per cent of Labour voters and 81 per cent of Liberal Democrats agreed.

And 55 per cent of those surveyed thought physical punishment weakened the relationship between parents and children.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: “If an adult hits another adult because they don’t approve of how they’re behaving, it’s described as physical assault.

“But if a parent uses physical violence and harms their child by taking the same actions, the law considers it acceptable. This is not right.”

Campaigners against a change in the law dismissed the results, saying they did not give a true reflection of public opinion.

Simon Calvert, of the Be Reasonable Campaign, said: “The law protects children from abuse. The reasonable chastisement defence only applies where parents do something reasonable like tap a tot on the back of the hand.”

Law has created ‘grey areas’

Last month, paediatricians called for a total ban on smacking after saying it was not acceptable in any circumstances.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said the current law in England and Northern Ireland has created “grey areas” which mean there is sometimes a defence to physical punishment.

Wales made any type of corporal punishment, including smacking, hitting, slapping and shaking, illegal in March 2022, while Scotland introduced a similar ban in November 2020.

The RCPCH said amendments to the Children Act 2004 for England and the Law Reform Order 2006 for Northern Ireland “to remove the ‘reasonable punishment’ defence from all UK law are long overdue”.

Its report on the issue argued that, ahead of a general election, this was a time for all political parties to “make meaningful commitments on this important children’s rights issue”.