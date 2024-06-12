Majority vote approves Parliament Oak hotel

A 129-room hotel proposed for the former Parliament Oak school site is on its way to being approved following a 5-4 vote in favour of the project by Niagara-on-the-Lake councillors.

A lengthy debate on Benny Marotta’s Two Sisters Resorts development came after nine delegations at Tuesday night’s committee-of-the-whole planning meeting – eight of them opposed to the proposal – citing concerns such as a change in land use, heritage impacts and incompatibility with the surrounding area, as well as noise and traffic.

Resident Joan Prewitt said the hotel and its commercial components should not be allowed in the area.

“It will disturb the peace and tranquility of our residential neighbourhood,” she said, suggesting that affordable housing for seniors should be explored for the site.

Amendments to the town’s Official Plan and zoning bylaw were approved, but still need to be ratified by council in the coming weeks.

The Official Plan amendment would change the property from its open space and community facilities designation to general commercial use.

There are also site-specific exemptions related to permitted uses, the orientation and siting of the hotel, location of access driveways and loading areas, screening and landscaping, and the requirement for a cultural heritage impact assessment, the report says.

The zoning bylaw amendment would change the property from institutional to general commercial, also with site-specific provisions related to the permitted uses, maximum area of the outdoor patio restaurant, lot frontage, lot area, lot coverage, landscaped open space, setbacks, building height, prohibition of amplified noise, parking and loading spaces, and encroachments.

Robert Bader, the first resident to take the podium, opined that the hotel would “irreversibly change the core area of Old Town.”

Former councillor and deputy lord mayor Clare Cameron also shared her opposition to the project on behalf of the Niagara Foundation.

She listed about a dozen community events that take place locally on public and institutional lands that promote the town’s identity, leading to her point that the former school site’s zoning should not be changed.

“If approved as is, it will drastically and permanently reduce the amount of land where residents might experience the traditions and culture of our community,” said Cameron, noting that she isn’t taking an anti-tourism stance. “We admire how many hotels fit very well into the Old Town heritage district,” she said.

The 19-metre height of the building is also a concern for residents.

While it exceeds the maximum of what is allowed with the zoning bylaw amendment approved, the “proposed site-specific measures to restrict the location of the building will be sufficient to mitigate impacts caused by the increased height,” said the staff report said on Tuesday's agenda, and that “increasing setbacks can assist with mitigating potential impacts on lower profile buildings from newer buildings with greater height.”

David Riley, a planner from SGL Planning and Design representing Two Sisters and Marotta, addressed this matter, explaining that the building’s footprint will be 25 per cent of the property and that the remaining 75 per cent will be landscaping.

On the topic of the four-storeys, Riley said the building will be “set in the middle” of the property, and have 26-metre side setbacks and a 45-metre setback in the rear.

“That distance is what makes the additional height compatible with surrounding low-rise residential,” he said.

The plans include 248 underground parking spaces and eight spaces on the surface.

Coun. Gary Burroughs asked Riley about the underground parking and what the next steps would be if a hydrology study, part of the site plan process, says it’s not feasible, to which the developer’s lawyer Sara Premi said the developer would need to approach the town with a new proposal.

“It’s going to have to be revised,” said Premi.

After taking a short break, councillors debated the staff report and its recommendations.

Coun. Sandra O’Connor said the “overwhelming majority of feedback” received about the project comes from people in opposition to the development.

“We have to give that some weight in our decision-making,” she said, raising issues such as parking and the impact the hotel’s commercial uses could have on already-existing businesses in town.

Coun. Nick Ruller agreed, saying the land could be used for something else with greater benefits to the community.

“I think there are better opportunities for creative uses,” he said.

Coun. Wendy Cheropita said the proposed hotel could fill a void identified in the town’s tourism strategy, the lack of five-star hotels locally.

“This does fill a gap we have right now,” she said, noting the development could complement the local arts and culture industry.

Coun. Tim Balasiuk said he appreciates the application and staff’s hard work, but couldn’t support what was before council, keeping in mind the town is “low in institutional lands.”

Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa said it’s difficult to balance both sides of this issue, but that he’s leaning toward supporting the project.

“I think in the long term this would be beneficial to the community,” said Zalepa, also appreciative that the developer plans to preserve items deemed important by the municipal heritage committee. “I think this application provides the vehicle to do that.” said Zalepa.

The town’s municipal heritage committee weighed in on the project, recommending that the town enter into a temporary heritage easement agreement with the property owner for the salvage, storage, and reuse of identified heritage attributes and elements within any new development on the property.

Coun. Erwin Wiens said a number of councillors’ homes were “built as a result of Official Plan amendments."

He also said NOTL has a shortage of hotel rooms, and a project of this magnitude would be a major boost for the local economy.

“Every study says we need people to stay longer and spend more money,” said Wiens.

Voting against the recommendations in the staff report were O’Connor, Burroughs, Balasiuk, and Ruller.

In favour were Couns. Maria Mavridis, Adriana VIzzari, Wiens, and Cheropita as well as Zalepa.

Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara-on-the-Lake Local