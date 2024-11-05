Who makes up Kemi Badenoch’s newly appointed shadow cabinet?

Kemi Badenoch has appointed a cross-party shadow cabinet in a bid to reunite the Conservatives after a fractious leadership campaign.

The newly-elected party leader unveiled her top team on Tuesday morning ahead of its first meeting.

The top jobs were split between One Nation moderates, Boris Johnson-backing right-wingers and those who backed Ms Badenoch’s leadership bid.

Kemi Badenoch has appointed her defeated leadership rival Robert Jenrick to the shadow justice brief (PA Wire)

And, in appointing leadership rivals Mel Stride, Priti Patel and Robert Jenrick, she has made a clear effort to bring the divided party back together.

Announcing the team, Ms Badenoch said: “I am delighted to have appointed my shadow cabinet, which draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, based on meritocracy and with a breadth of experience and perspective, just as I promised during the campaign.

"Our party’s problems will only be solved with a team effort, and I am confident my shadow cabinet ministers will deliver effective opposition as we seek to win back the trust of the public.

"We will now get to work holding Labour to account and rebuilding our party based on Conservative principles and values.

Mel Stride was made shadow chancellor in a bid to unite the party (PA Wire)

"The process of renewing our great party has now begun."

Ms Badenoch’s shadow cabinet is made up of:

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Mel Stride MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Dame Priti Patel MP

Shadow Home Secretary: Chris Philp MP

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Robert Jenrick MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Laura Trott MP

Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Ed Argar MP

Long tipped as a future justice secretary in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet, Ed Argar will take on Wes Streeting as shadow health secretary. The brief is vast, but he will be aided his time as a minister in the department between 2019 and 2022. And with Mr Streeting already warning of a tough winter for the NHS, health will be a key battlefield in the years ahead.

Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kevin Hollinrake MP

Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Victoria Atkins MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Andrew Griffith MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and Shadow Minister for Equalities: Claire Coutinho MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Helen Whately MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Gareth Bacon MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Stuart Andrew MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Alan Mak MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and Shadow Minister of State for Energy and Net Zero: Andrew Bowie MP

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales and Shadow Minister for Women: Mims Davies MP

Opposition Chief Whip (Commons): Dame Rebecca Harris MP

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Jesse Norman MP

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True

Co-Chairmen of the Party: Nigel Huddleston MP & Lord Johnson

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Richard Fuller MP

Also attending:

Parliamentary Private Secretary: Julia Lopez MP