Update makes X available again to many in Brazil

Luciana Magalhaes
By Luciana Magalhaes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Social-media platform X became accessible to many users in Brazil on Wednesday as an update to its communications network circumvented a block order by the country's Supreme Court.

The X update used cloud services offered by third parties, allowing some Brazilian users to take a route outside of the country to reach X, even without a virtual private network, according to Abrint, the Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers.

The number of Brazilians accessing X is unknown, according to Abrint.

X did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“I believe the change was probably intentional. Why would X use a third-party service that ends up being slower than its own?” Basilio Perez, a board member at Abrint, told Reuters.

Last month, after a months-long dispute between X owner Elon Musk and Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court ordered Brazil's mobile and internet service providers to block the platform.

Access to X was shut within hours.

Any revised order from Brazil's national telecommunications agency Anatel, which is responsible for implementing the court ruling, will need to be more specific, because blocking cloud access is complex and may jeopardize government agencies and financial services providers, Perez said.

Anatel has identified the problem and is working to first notify content delivery network providers, followed by telecom companies to block access again to X in Brazil, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The same person said it is not clear how long it will take for the providers to comply with the order.

(Reporting by Luciana Magalhaes; Editing by Rod Nickel)

