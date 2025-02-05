Making climate-friendly lifestyle choices isn't always easy. India learned the hard way

Sibi Arasu
·5 min read

BENGALURU, India (AP) — For nearly four years, India's government pushed an initiative to get people to think about how to make lifestyle choices that pollute less, like cycling instead of driving or using less plastic.

But in the country's yearly budget announcement last weekend, the once-flagship program failed to get a mention — or any promise of future funding.

The Lifestyle for Environment Initiative — or Mission Life as it's more commonly known — was once championed by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers as a major step toward the country's climate goals. The idea was to get the whole population working to slash emissions by cutting electricity use or skipping unnecessary private car journeys. But it's fallen out of favor: Mission Life's dedicated government website used to provide monthly updates on the initiative's progress, but there hasn't been an update since March 2024.

It shows how difficult making large-scale changes in people's everyday lives really is, especially without financial incentives, experts say. But lessons learned can help shape policy in the future that could be more successful at getting a significant percentage of the population to ditch their more polluting habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is it so hard to make climate-friendly choices?

Latha Girish, who owns a company in Bengaluru that makes plastic packaging for industrial-scale food storage and refrigeration, says she's occupied with making sure her business survives, not its emissions. Many small business owners “don't have the luxury of thinking about the environment,” she said. “Ask anybody in our sector, I'm sure they won't know about Mission Life or any other such initiative."

Anything that puts her business' prices up — like using more sustainable raw materials — means she loses out on customers who just want the lowest price. “They are looking only at how competitive you are and don't look at what you are doing or not doing for the environment or sustainability,” she said.

But Sunil Mysore, the CEO of sustainability solutions company Hinren Engineering, said climate-friendly changes can be made as long as there is a motivation to live a “better life.”

“My home is completely off the grid now,” said Mysore. He said they reuse all the waste they produce to make energy, and their rooftop garden provides them with vegetables. They also harvest rainwater at home, meaning the household is better shielded from a growing number of water crises in Bengaluru, where he lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad Gawade, who runs an ecotourism company where travelers stay with Indigenous communities in western India, agrees. He said his efforts to run an environmentally-friendly business are in spite of, not because of, government initiatives because smaller businesses don't get the kind of incentives bigger ones do.

Part of the problem is that major projects that could change people's habits — like changing a city's infrastructure to make it more convenient to get around with electric trams or trains over private cars — weren't part of Mission Life, said Sanjib Pohit, a senior fellow at the New Delhi-based National Council for Applied Economic Research. “Drastic infrastructure changes are needed for (Mission Life) to be successful," he said.

India's environment ministry did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment about the Mission Life program.

Could energy efficiency initiatives be a solution?

One way of cutting emissions without changing people's lifestyles and habits is by simply making their current habits more efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything that uses electricity or some form of energy — from refrigerators to lightbulbs — has the potential to be more efficient at how it uses that energy. Experts say efficient energy systems can be “low-hanging fruit” that can cut carbon pollution with little additional costs.

But the federal budget allotted no additional funds for energy conservation schemes or the regulatory bodies tasked with making India’s energy systems more efficient.

Girish, who owns the plastic packaging business, said investing in making her company more efficient would mean high upfront costs, which is unaffordable for her without government support.

According to the International Energy Agency, global energy efficiency improved only by a little over 1% in 2023. That same year, countries agreed to double energy efficiency by the end of the decade.

Efficient systems can get more out of existing infrastructure, said Jon Creyts, the CEO of the RMI climate thinktank. “It’s about being thrifty. It’s about saving. It’s about, in the end, producing less of something,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does changing personal habits really make a difference?

While each person's emissions or their small business' don't contribute much — the world makes about 41 billion tons of carbon pollution a year — addressing both individual emissions and calling on major polluters to address theirs is important, scientists say.

“Changing behavior is tricky and difficult,” said Ramya Natarajan from the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy in Bengaluru. But Natarajan acknowledged that simply getting people to be conscious about their decisions — as Mission Life has set out to do — can make an impact.

“It is a forward-looking program and more of an advisory that everyone can adopt and follow, I think it’s been relatively successful in triggering thinking about this," she said.

For Mysore, the sustainable solutions CEO in Bengaluru, finding more climate-friendly ways to live is about more than just slashing emissions.

“For me, it’s the pure joy of being sustainable," he said. “I know that just me doing these things will not reduce carbon emissions in any great measure, but you never know when a spark can change into a fire.”

___

Follow Sibi Arasu on X at @sibi123 ___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Sibi Arasu, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Cape vultures are swooping into a new exhibit at the Los Angeles Zoo

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — A “committee” of Cape vultures is swooping into the Los Angeles Zoo to make its home in an exhibit that seeks to mirror the birds' natural South African habitat.

  • Time limit for child sex abuse claims to be removed

    Victims will be able to file claims when they are ready and are likelier to receive an apology, the government says.

  • AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

    Trump won't rule out deploying US troops to support rebuilding Gaza, sees 'long-term' US ownership

  • Trump administration will consider redrawing boundaries of national monuments as part of energy push

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As part of the Trump administration’s push to expand U.S. energy production, federal officials will review and consider redrawing the boundaries of national monuments created under previous presidents to protect unique landscapes and cultural resources.

  • Alberta woman fined $15K after pleading guilty to importing serval cats

    OKOTOKS, Alta. — An Alberta woman has been fined $15,000 after she pleaded guilty to illegally importing two serval cats into the province.

  • Piikani Nation hunters harvest first bison in Banff in over 145 years

    The skull of a bison sits on display with the Piikani Nation flag hung on the wall behind it. Some of the men responsible for the skull's presence are sharing their experience of returning to their ancestral hunting grounds for the first time in 145 years.It's been nearly four months since Joshua Crow Shoe, Rylan Weasel Bear, Owen Stump, Kieven Weasel Bear and Leroy Crazy Boy hiked through a remote area of Banff National Park to look for bison, but what they felt on the day of their ultimate suc

  • Widespread snowfall in Ontario means a near-miss of 1,500-km stretch of ice

    It will be a close call for southern Ontario with a stateside storm but most of the region is looking to dodge an icy mess spanning more than 1,500 kilometres south of the border this week. Instead, widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel come Thursday

  • 2 large N.S. exporters say they're prepared for U.S. tariffs

    Representatives for two large exporters in Nova Scotia say they're ready for U.S. import tariffs, even though they were delayed on Monday just before they were to be implemented.Mike Hartery, co-manager of the Port Hawkesbury Paper mill, said the company had been waiting Monday afternoon to find out if the promised 25 per cent import tariff would kick in on Tuesday.The mill was not expecting any special carve-outs or exemptions for the paper industry, he said."We believe that that is highly unli

  • US Interior Department takes first steps to carry out Trump energy agenda

    In a statement, the agency said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the former governor of North Dakota, signed six orders on his first day in office. The moves by Burgum signal a dramatic shift in Interior Department policies.

  • This company is using fish guts to feed flies

    NRGene, an agriculture technology company, is teaming up with Île-à-la-Crosse Fish Company to get unused fish waste, which would otherwise be dumped in landfills, to feed black soldier flies before they lay eggs.

  • 'Incredibly dangerous': How to prepare for incoming ice storm

    Though some snow is possible with this system, the main weather threat will be freezing rain, and thus ice, forecasters said.

  • Some B.C. schools cancel in-person learning as snow batters South Coast, Vancouver Island

    Some post-secondary schools in B.C. have moved to online learning Tuesday as snow continues to batter the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.Environment Canada has forecast Metro Vancouver will be hit with two to four centimetres of snow, which is expected to taper off in the afternoon. Meanwhile, parts of Vancouver Island, which began digging out from under the snow Monday, will get more snow today. East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo is forecasted to get five centimetres of

  • Heavy snowfall of up to 20 cm expected as cold weather dominates the Prairies

    Bitter cold and heavy snow spreads across the Prairies this week, jeopardizing commute times where the more significant swath of snow falls

  • A short list of U.S. goods which will be charged 25 per cent tariffs starting Tuesday

    OTTAWA — Effective Tuesday, Canada is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion in goods originating in the United States — part of Canada's response to sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Scientists solve the mystery of sea turtles' 'lost years'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Using satellite trackers, scientists have discovered the whereabouts of young sea turtles during a key part of their lives.

  • Frigid temperatures blanket Alberta, triggering extreme cold warnings

    After a decidedly icy weekend, Albertans are waking up to another frigid morning with extreme cold warnings in place across much of Alberta. Extremely cold wind chill values near – 40 are expected or occurring in nearly every corner the province. Environment Canada is warning against the risk of frostbite and exposure as the region remains in the grips of a prolonged cold snap.The frigid temperatures will likely continue for parts of Alberta until the middle of the week.Cold spotsIn Edmonton, te

  • Electric trucks cheaper than diesel vehicles on long-haul routes in Shenzhen trial: expert

    Battery-powered electric trucks driving long-distance routes from Shenzhen are more cost-effective than those powered by diesel fuel, according to an expert from a think tank. A pilot programme completed last year in the city showed that trucks that run on batteries beat diesel-fuelled vehicles in terms of total cost of ownership if their annual mileage exceeded 60,000 kilometres, said Xie Haiming, the director of Shenzhen Xieli New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation Centre, a t

  • Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., company teams up with flies-as-food startup to provide fish guts as feed

    An Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., fishing company has made a deal to use fish waste to feed flies instead of dumping it in the landfill.NRGene Canada, an agriculture technology company, announced on Jan. 16 it was teaming up with Île-à-la-Crosse Fish Company to use fish waste to feed black soldier fly larvae.NRGene was started in 2020 with the goal of making food out of flies. The company collaborated with a Swiss technology group called Bühler to set up the North American Insect Centre at the Universi

  • Who gets water in Alberta as demand grows? Debate heats up as government consults

    As droughts become more common, industries expand and populations grow, the Alberta government is studying how water is managed in the province and whether any rules need to change.Over the past number of months, it has held a series of open-ended town halls, open houses, online surveys and other forms of engagement. It's all tied to a stated goal of increasing water availability and improving the water management system in Alberta. The first phase of that consultation has just wrapped up. Some,

  • Scientists hope these tiny froglets can save their species

    LONDON (AP) — It was quite the journey for such tiny froglets: traveling thousands of miles from the forests of southern Chile to London, carried and brooded inside their fathers' vocal sacs for safety.