'It's making our defense a little bit better': Saints LB Pete Werner on Klint Kubiak's offense
Star Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday after taking a high hit from star Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women’s races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.
The couple have called off their divorce after filing on May 11, in Palm Beach, Fla.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and edge rusher Haason Reddick are not participating in the team's mandatory minicamp this week, unexcused absences that subject both to fines.
Lionel Messi came to lift soccer in America and has done so with adulation. Caitlin Clark was anointed to do the same in the WNBA but faces resentment. We explore the difference.
Schauffele, who won the most recent PGA championship, admitted he tried to trash talk the NBA legend
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder-outfielder Cavan Biggio from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher on Wednesday.
Homers draw crowds. Here are the ten longest home runs in MLB history.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Gable Steveson thought he achieved the impossible with his stunning last-second takedown of three-time world wrestling champion Geno Petriashvili to win gold at the Tokyo Games.
The Spaniard looks likely to have played his final match at the All England Club.
The course that greeted Cyril Walker a century ago for the U.S. Open was a beast, the longest yet in the history of the national championship, and upon seeing it, the diminutive Englishman predicted that the winner would be “a big fellow with the physical strength to stand the strain.”
Analysts around the web have already started their projections for the 2025 NFL Draft. Here are some of their top picks.
The WNBA star tells PEOPLE how she's adjusting to her rookie year and what she enjoys doing in her free time
Owner Jeffrey Lurie is reportedly selling a minority stake in the Eagles, and Jason Kelce is interested.
With Kylian Mbappe’s signing now a completed objective, Real Madrid turn to what was always considered the second most critical operation of this summer – Alphonso Davies.The Canadian full-back ha...
Roger Federer shares the lessons he learned from a legendary tennis career at a graduation ceremony in the United States.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fouled off a pitch in the fourth inning Monday night and lost his grip on the bat.
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said Clark Hunt deserves an “A” for bringing back so many players ... and the star lineman punctuated that sentiment with two middle fingers.
Lala Kent has revealed that she's open to the idea of exploring new opportunities.
A year after she was confined to a mobility scooter having undergone multiple surgeries, British tennis player Emma Raducanu says she feels “really healthy” ahead of the grass-court season.