'Making dreams come true' families moved into new Habitat homes

GOP nominee Donald Trump rated a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Sept. 19 Oprah interview as a “total disaster” during his Saturday campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.“Did you see her on Oprah?” Trump asked the crowd. “That’s not gonna be president, and Oprah didn’t know what the hell to do. Oprah was like embarrassed. She wanted to hide under the table, but she’s a professional, and she was able to sort of disguise it.”The former president claimed that Harris was “not competent”