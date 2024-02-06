Making fentanyl child exposure a crime in New Mexico
Making fentanyl child exposure a crime in New Mexico
Making fentanyl child exposure a crime in New Mexico
Brian Steven Smith, 52, is accused of killing Kathleen J. Henry and Veronica Abouchuk
A former Trump administration official who was shot in a deadly string of carjackings in Washington, DC, earlier last week died Saturday, the DC Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
A franchisee of fast food giant McDonald's has agreed to pay a teenage girl $4.4 million to settle her lawsuit over having been sexually assaulted by a Pittsburgh-area restaurant manager who was a registered sex offender, the victim's lawyers announced on Monday. The deal between the girl, who was 14 at the time of the 2021 sexual assault, and McDonald's franchisee Rice Enterprises LLC, compensates her for the attack by Walter A. Garner in the restaurant bathroom. At the time, Garner, now 44, had served prison time and was listed on the Megan's Law website for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
Windsor police say a man is facing charges after breaking into a home and assaulting a woman, who fractured her leg as she escaped by jumping through a window.Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. on Saturday for an injured person on Elm Street.Officers were told that a man who was previously in a relationship with the woman had broken into her home and trapped her in a bedroom, police say."The victim was strangled and struck several times before the suspect threatened to kill her," poli
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence "in their living room watching Netflix." Poilievre released a new policy today that insists the current Liberal government goes too easy on people who steal cars. He says a Conservative government would make sure auto thieves spend at least three years in prison if they are convicted for a third time, and ban house arrest for those convicted of an indictable offence. Indictable off
LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., are providing an update on their investigation into the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team. Here are the latest developments (all times are ET): 2:45 p.m. The police officer in charge of the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team says concurrent investigations "did add complexity" to her probe. Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann declined to go into detail about why the NHL
LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of London, Ontario, issued a public apology on Monday to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by five hockey players on Canada's 2018 world junior team — including four now currently in the NHL — for the length of time it took to complete an investigation of a case that has rocked the sport for years. It will, however, take much longer for Chief Thai Truong to provide any specifics as to why it took nearly six years for charges to be filed, and what
Kelly Sistrunk disappeared from a Memphis driveway Jan. 28. On Sunday, Mississippi law enforcement found a body they are tentatively identifying as the missing 30-year-old
Hundreds of communities across the U.S. have for several decades tried to reduce crime, fight gangs and tackle noise and other neighborhood problems through the use of “crime-free" or “public nuisance” laws encouraging and allowing landlords to evict renters when police or emergency crews are repeatedly called to the same addresses. Long the subject of criticism that such policies are ineffective and enforced more harshly in poor neighborhoods and against people of color, the ordinances are now
A court voids Khan's marriage with a faith healer, in the latest case against the Pakistani ex-PM.
Slagian Hreniuc is sentenced for drink-driving and having illegal tyres on his Mercedes car.
Town of Hamburg police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by an officer on Friday as 36 year-old Lisa Haight of Jamestown, New York.
It took years for Canadian police to lay charges against five current or ex-NHL players accused of sexual assault.
Police say they have arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection with the French bulldog theft.
Two men were arrested after a skyscraper in Los Angeles, California was covered in graffiti, local news reported.Drone footage captured by Ted Soqui on February 1 shows numerous floors of the defunct development site Oceanwide Plaza covered in graffiti.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they “responded to a vandalism call” on January 30 in the area, where they “observed over a dozen suspects in the building, trespassing and possibly spray-painting on the building.”A majority of the suspects managed to flee the scene, the LAPD said. However, two suspects were arrested and issued citations.On February 1, the LAPD said they responded to another vandalism call in the area.“Central Division detectives are investigating this matter and will work to identify those responsible to make arrests,” the LAPD said.The Oceanwide Plaza, which the LA Times reported as “a $1-billion mixed-use project…that has been stalled since 2019,” is located opposite the Crypto.com Arena – the site of the 2024 Grammy Awards. Credit: Ted Soqui via Storyful
The latest sighting of Abdul Ezedi was on Southwark Bridge at 9.50pm on Wednesday, investigators said.
An 8-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car while boarding her school bus, the Georgia State Patrol confirmed Saturday. The incident took place in Henry County on Thursday when the young girl was struck by a Ford Fusion, driven by 25-year-old Kaylee Andre, on Jackson Lake Road, according to police. Troopers say the school bus had its red flashing lights activated and the stop sign displayed to the front and rear when Andre's vehicle hit the victim while she was attempting to cross the roadway.
Opening statements in Shawna Cash trial
TORONTO — The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court. Five players — Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod — were charged late last month with sexual assault in an incident that allegedly took place in the city in June 2018. A court document shows McLeod is facing an additional ch
The 26-year-old actor reportedly got into an "altercation" with a radio producer and TikToker in east Sydney, Australia.