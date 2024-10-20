Making This Noise While Snoring Can Reveal More Serious Health Issues

Witthaya Prasongsin via Getty Images

You don’t always need to worry about snoring, the NHS says.

In fact it’s “very common and is not usually caused by anything serious,” they write; most of the time it’s caused by things like sleeping in the wrong position.

However sometimes it’s caused by a condition called obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), healthcare provider The Mayo Clinic says on their site.

Without treatment, OSA can lead to health issues like higher blood pressure, increased heart disease and stroke risk, and even a higher likelihood of getting into a tiredness-related accident on the road.

One of its symptoms presents as different sounds in your sleep, the NHS adds.

Which are?

“Gasping, snorting or choking noises while you sleep” is one of the “main symptoms” of sleep apnoea.

The other two “main” signs are feeling sleepy during the day despite a seemingly full night’s sleep and your partner noticing that your breathing stops and starts as you kip.

The condition can make you wake up a lot at night too.

Some signs you might notice in the daytime include feeling very tired, struggling to concentrate, having mood swings, and noticing a headache as soon as you wake up.

“It can be hard to tell if you have sleep apnoea,” the NHS says, as you’re asleep when symptoms present themselves.

“It may help to ask someone to stay with you while you sleep so they can check for the symptoms,” they advise ― recording yourself as you sleep might help too.

When else can snoring be an issue?

OSA isn’t the only cause of disruptive snoring, though it is among the most common.

Other reasons include blocked or narrow airways in your nose, for instance.

You should see your GP if your snoring is disrupting your lifestyle and modifying your behaviours (ie by exercising and lying on your side) doesn’t work.

It’s also worth visiting your doctor if “your snoring is having a big impact on your or your partner’s life.”

