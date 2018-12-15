Making racehorse ownership affordable for more Islanders

Islanders can now buy as little as a one per cent share in a harness racing horse.

These "fractional shares" are a recent trend that are being touted as a way of adding life to the fading industry, getting more people interested in the animals and going to racetracks.

It could be the way of the future for harness racing if we're to survive. — Marc Campbell

"It may seem from the outside to be a little difficult to become part of the community, but actually when you do get involved the community ... are one large family," said Ray MacPherson, co-founder of new website mystandardbred.com, which offers fractional shares.

"We feel that the experience is even more important than the racing itself, because you make so many great friends."

Driver, trainer and owner Marc Campbell, who's been dubbed the "king" of P.E.I. harness racing, is also offering shares of five to 10 per cent in his first fractional or "syndicate" horse, Streakazana.

"I see people owning a little bit of a horse and having a lot of fun with it," Campbell said. "It could be the way of the future for harness racing if we're to survive."

'You can talk to the horse'

Both are following the lead of Anthony MacDonald in Ontario, who runs popular platform TheStable.ca. It currently offers shares in about 130 horses starting at around $100 for one per cent.

Group ownership has been happening for several decades. That's when a group of four or five friends or businesspeople share ownership of a horse.

Fractional shares spread the financial burden and risk — and MacPherson argues, also spread the pleasure of ownership.

"They really are therapeutic, just being around them," he said. "You can talk to the horse and it will listen and it won't talk back."

Mystandardbred.com began offering fractional shares this summer in its first horse, The Fox, for about $360 for one per cent.

So far about 60 per cent of The Fox's shares are sold to a dozen different owners, who get regular video updates on the horse's progress on the website.

The site is also seeking other owners and breeders who want to offer shares in their horses.

'A good system'

"You can't keep all them," said The Fox's original owner, Alby Curran.

Curran and his family have been involved in harness racing for years. His friend, legendary Island horseman Joe Smallwood (whose nickname was The Fox) was selling his farm and gave Curran a mare called J.K. Luck, whose mother was the record-smashing champion J.K. Beauty. Curran bred the mare to Ameripan Gigolo, who had sired some champions, and in April 2017 The Fox was born.

