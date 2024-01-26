Makivvik presidential candidate Harry Tulugak wants to fight for Nunavik land

Nunatsiaq News is publishing profiles of the three candidates for Makivvik president ahead of the organization’s 2024 election.

Harry Tulugak wants Inuit to regain control over Nunavik’s land and resources.

He is running for president of Makivvik Corp., the organization that represents Inuit in the region. The election is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Tulugak is a former mayor of Puvirnituq and has served as Inuulitsivik Health Board interim director general. Most recently, he worked as general manager of Puvirnituq’s Co-op store.

If elected, Tulugak, 66, said he aims to bring the principles of a group called Inuit Tungavingat Nunamini to the forefront of Makivvik.

Inuit Tungavingat Nunamini were political dissidents who opposed certain parts of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement negotiations, the land claims deal between Inuit and Cree in northern Quebec and the Quebec government.

In section two of the agreement, Quebec’s Inuit cede all “claims, titles, rights and interests” to the land they inhabit.

“Makivvik lost all say over Nunavik land,” Tulugak said in a phone interview with Nunatsiaq News.

“Makivvik has no chance of ever getting back any land on its own as a treaty organization,” he said. “[But] we have never lost our birthright inheritance, our dominion over the resources.”

Tulugak said he believes Inuit Tungavingat Nunamini can still exercise those rights, potentially through establishing this group’s presence on Makivvik’s land committee.

He quoted a philosophy from the late Inuit Tungavingat Nunamini leader Taamusi Qumaq, who said “our future generations will inherit these ancestral lands in perpetuity.”

There was animosity in the region for many years between Makivvik and those opposed to section two.

“It is time to work together now, and establish our authority over Nunavik land,” said Tulugak.

Aside from land issues, he said he wants to improve conditions for elders.

“I would establish a few rooms in key communities, to make sure that these elders don’t have to be shipped south to die,” he said.

Another key part of Tulugak’s campaign involves Inuktitut language revitalization.

Also running for president of Makivvik Corp. are incumbent Pita Aatami and challenger Suzy Kauki.

Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News