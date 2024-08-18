Malala Yousafzai Celebrates Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as Her First ‘Proper’ Concert: ‘Feels Magical’

The Pakistani education activist attended a recent Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London with her husband and some friends

Malala Yousafzai/Instagram;Getty Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik; Taylor Swift

Malala Yousafzai is celebrating a milestone in her life while reflecting on the power of music.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the Pakistani education activist, 27, shared photos on Instagram that she and her loved ones took at a recent Taylor Swift Eras Tour show at London's Wembley Stadium. In the post's caption, she recalled a childhood memory involving the "Fearless" singer, 34.

"Having lived through a time where music and art were banned, music felt like a gift," Yousafzai wrote.

In 2008, when she was 11 years old and growing up in Pakistan, the Taliban took over her town, Swat Valley, banning music and television. The group also banned girls from attending school.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs in London on Aug. 15, 2024

Yousafzai wrote about a middle school memory where she sang Swift's song "Love Story" with her best friend, Moniba.

"Moniba and I found the highest rock we could, climbed on top of it and announced to all of our classmates and teachers we were going to perform our new favourite song called LOVE STORY. We sang with all of our heart, taking in the joy we felt every second. That’s where my Swiftie journey began," she recalled in her caption.

Malala Yousafzai/Instagram Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik at Taylor Swift's London concert

She went on to describe what it meant to her that the Eras Tour was her first "proper" concert experience.

"It feels magical that my first-ever proper concert would be to see @TaylorSwift, singing along to every song surrounded by friends," she wrote.

Yousafzai celebrated the occasion at Wembley Stadium with her husband, Asser Malik, and some friends.

Malala Yousafzai/Instagram Malala Yousafzai making heart hands at a Taylor Swift concert in London

She posed with Malik, 30, and two of her friends in the stadium, traded colorful friendship bracelets and made Swift's signature heart hands.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate reminded her followers in her caption that some people still can't experience the joy of music.

Malala Yousafzai/Instagram Malala Yousafzai (center) with friends at Taylor Swift's London concert

"Three years ago, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Once again, music no longer plays on the streets, and girls and women are barred from school, work and public life," she wrote.

"In Swat, music made my friends and me feel confident and free," she continued. "And one day I hope we will live in a world where every girl will be able to enjoy music and live out her wildest dreams 💖."



Read the original article on People.