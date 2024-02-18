Malaria could be wiped out within a decade, says Oxford scientist

xxxxx - Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Malaria could be wiped out within a decade, an Oxford scientist has suggested.

Professor Adrian Hill, a vaccine expert at Oxford University, has helped create a cheap and effective vaccine that could be a game-changer in the fight against the mosquito-borne disease.

The disease claims more than 600,000 lives each year and two British jabs have been shown to prevent infection and led to hope that the parasitic condition could soon be eradicated.

Prof Hill, director of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, said the new jabs, as well as traditional preventative tools like mosquito nets and antimalarial drugs, could make the next decade the last one where malaria is a concern.

“Eradication of malaria could be feasible in 10 years,” he said at the AAAS annual conference in Denver, Colorado.

“I think it’s probably going to be in the mid-2030s, providing the funding is provided. A lot is happening, it’s really exciting. I’ve been in this field for 35 years and it’s never been like this before.

“Last weekend I was in the Gambia. I trained there, I used to be on call in the evenings. During the worst season of malaria, you’d have two or three kids to a bed.

“That has gone way down. In my lifetime a lot of problems [have been] solved in one small part of one country – that’s just an illustration of what you could do.”

The first successful vaccine, GSK’s RTS,S jab, also known as Mosquirix, was given approval for use by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in July 2022, followed by Oxford University’s R21 vaccine in December 2023.

The world’s first routine malaria vaccinations took place in Cameroon last month, with ambitions to reach 6.6 million children in 20 African countries by 2025.

Oxford’s £3-a-dose vaccine is expected to be cheaper and easier to mass produce than GSK’s option because it will be made at the Serum Institute of India, which helped produce the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine cheaply.

It is hoped there will be at least 35 million doses made this year and the production line could be increased to 200 million annually.

Story continues

Prof Hill claimed the jab was also more effective than GSK’s, but the evidence shows similar efficacy between the two with the WHO claiming both vaccines can prevent around 75 per cent of malaria episodes.

The vaccine expert said the UK is a world leader in the fight against malaria and is “incredibly strong on tropical medicines” and “punching above our weight” in the fight against malaria.

However, he warned that achieving elimination depends on adequate funding and spending money in the right places.

“Today we are spending around $4 billion a year standing still, keeping malaria deaths at around 600,000 a year,” he said.

He estimates it could cost $20 billion to wipe out malaria globally, but says the money would be recouped in less than a decade.

Prof Hill added that it was “something of a disgrace” that more was not being done to stamp out the disease.

Mary Hamel, a malaria expert at the WHO, told the conference she was “less optimistic” that elimination would be achieved in the 2030s with current interventions.

But she added: “I do think we’ll be improving on the tools we have. These were the first generation of malaria vaccines and already there are efforts to improve on them.

“I do agree absolutely that more commitment and funding is needed for us to reach the goal of eradication.”