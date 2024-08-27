Malaria mountain: the pathogen’s last stronghold in the Philippines – and the fight to wipe it out

The jungle trek is the only way to reach remote communities - Sarah Newey

A hefty microscope, a bundle of bed nets and an ice-box crammed with vaccines: it’s not the kit you’d usually pack for a two hour hike into a mountainous rainforest.

But the intrepid health workers are unfazed as they bundle the clunky gear onto their shoulders or into wicker backpacks and, at just past 7am, they set off along the winding path into the lush jungle, ignoring the ominous grey clouds overhead.

Over the next 2.2 miles, the group hikes past vibrant rice paddy fields and beneath trees as tall as skyscrapers, wades through muddy streams and knee-high grass, scrambles down a craggy hillside path and gingerly crosses a rickety suspension bridge.

“For us, it’s just another Tuesday at work,” says Neita Bagupalan, the unit’s midwife, as a colleague trips on the slippery track ahead. “This trek is too hot during the sunny days, and too muddy during the rainy days. But it’s the only way to reach far flung communities.”

Health workers strap bulky equipment to their backs to trek through the jungle - Sarah Newey

Eventually they arrive at their destination: a remote health outpost nestled in the foothills of Mount Mantalingajan, a 6,844-foot tall peak in the Philippines.

The area is inaccessible to cars and motorbikes, and the station is little more than a wooden shack encircled by dense jungle foliage. But healthcare workers travel here to vaccinate infants for diseases like polio, treat malnutrition, and advise pregnant women.

They’ve also come to finally squash an ancient killer, malaria, which has now been eliminated everywhere else in the country save for this last foothold in the mountains.

Health workers hike to a remote village in the foothills of Rizal, the Philipppines' last malaria stronghold - Sarah Newey

Across the globe, the mosquito-borne disease remains rampant – in 2022, it killed 608,000 people and infected close to 250 million. Yet a growing number of countries have wiped out transmission, including Cape Verde in January, as well as Belize, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan last year.

The Philippines is keen to join that list. But while the southeast Asian country is close, its experience is a prime example of the old adage that the “last mile is the hardest”.

Cases fell from more than 48,000 in 2003 to just 3,345 in 2022, according to the Department of Health. But then they leapt again, to roughly 6,000 last year, as heavy rain and intense heat provided the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to breed.

“We have had a few hiccups along the way,” says Ray Angluben, who oversees the malaria programme at the Pilipinas Shell Foundation, which is part of the country’s Movement Against Malaria coalition.

“But it’s like we’re running a marathon. In a marathon at the 41st kilometre, you don’t stop running. That’s where we are. We can’t stop, the finish line is in sight.”

That race to the finish line is unfolding in Palawan, a mountainous, 400 mile-long island in the vast archipelago’s southwest. Of 82 provinces in the Philippines, this is the only remaining malaria transmission zone, with roughly 2,300 new cases detected in the first six months of this year.

The bulk of this spread isn’t in the coastal towns and villages, but among indigenous groups living on the hillside, often many miles from a road or healthcare centre. Rizal, a region in southern Palawan, is a particular stronghold. In 2023, 60 per cent of the country’s cases were found in the district alone.

“Why here? Cases are focused in indigenous communities who practise slash and burn farming, stay way up in the mountains, are exposed to a lot of mosquitoes, and have difficulty accessing basic health services,” Mr Angluben says.

“All this makes wiping out malaria challenging. We have to really work with the indigenous communities to make eradication efforts work for them.”

Which is why, despite the dark clouds overhead threatening to unleash a monsoon, the team of healthcare workers pack their ponchos and head uphill. They focus on the silver linings – until a new road was recently completed, this walk was at least four hours longer.

Families wait to see healthcare professionals - Vincent Becker

When they reach the health station it’s already rammed with people. Soon, there’s almost a party atmosphere – as well as test and weight stations, the team has set up a massive speaker (lugged here by one of the porters). In between public health talks, the team blares catchy Filipino pop tunes and distributes food. Free-roaming children and chickens add to a slight sense of chaos.

“We used to see many deaths in this area, because people didn’t know what malaria was, or they only sought treatment from quack doctors,” says Eldino Goling, an elder from the local Tau’t Bato tribe (which translates as ‘people of the rock’).

“It was the number one problem here. So we coordinated with health officials to disseminate information and services. But I think if [gatherings are] fun and effective and people get food too... then they’re more likely to come,” he adds.

Among those who travelled to the health station is Ristan Rentak. He walked an hour and a half downhill to reach the outpost after his four-year-old son Argil developed a fever, headache and malaise.

“We live higher in the mountains, but we came because Argil is sick,” Mr Rentak says, as the quiet little boy clings to his arm. “He’s usually very playful. We knew the symptoms, we’ve all had malaria before… but I’m still scared of it, so we came here.”

Ristan Rentak with his children - Sarah Newey

Sure enough, a rapid diagnostic test confirms Argil is infected. While he recovers with the help of antivirals, the family will stay at the health outpost, isolating in one of the hut’s basic rooms to reduce the risk of onward transmission.

Malaria is caused by the Plasmodium parasite but spread by mosquitoes. When the insects bite an infected person they pick up the parasite; when they bite someone else, they pass it on.

But because the parasites cannot exist for long outside a human host, it’s possible to eradicate the disease – unlike a pathogen that lurks inside animals, there’s nowhere else in nature for it to hide. Wipe the human strains out in people and they’re gone for good.

Encouraging people infected with malaria to isolate while they recover has therefore become a central plank of efforts to push cases from 6,000 a year to zero in the Philippines.

“Instead of hitting the vector – it seems unrealistic to eradicate mosquitoes – we’re trying to hit the parasite in people,” says Mr Angluben. “It’s easier to identify an infected person, to treat them and prevent transmission. And then once regions do eliminate cases, we have to make sure they do not reoccur, which means we need strong surveillance.”

Some indigenous families have moved further down the mountain to one of the new villages constructed with healthcare included - Vincent Becker

This strategy also relies on testing. And so, some 150 miles north of rural Rizal, 16 volunteers are peering through microscopes at slides in a clinical teaching room, refreshing their diagnostic skills in a two week course.

Since 2001, there’s been a huge focus on training volunteers in microscopy – not only so they can identify if someone is malaria positive (which is now possible with a rapid test), but to hone in on the species of Plasmodium they are carrying. While four are endemic to humans, there are two main culprits in the Philippines: P. falciparum and P. vivax.

To the Telegraph’s untrained eye, the two appeared identical under the microscope. But Glady Maquitoque, who’s been doing this for 22 years, insists they can be distinguished by their shape and pattern; P. falciparum looks more like a question mark, for instance.

“When I got involved there were so many cases, but I haven’t seen any for two years,” says the 69-year-old, who’s given an ‘incentive’ of 6,000 pesos (£81) a month for volunteering. “I enjoy helping the community. Sometimes we wait for people to come to the health centre, other times we travel house to house all over Palawan… I definitely think we can [eliminate malaria].”

In the hills of Rizal, her colleague Charito Fuerte has set up her microscope under a tree to put into practice what she’s learned in the classroom. On a bench beside her are dozens of slides, stained purple to highlight any parasite under the microscope. By lunchtime the 52-year-old – who’s t-shirt is emblazoned with ‘I am a malaria warrior’ – has diagnosed 12 positive cases.

Charito Fuerte sets up her microscope under a tree - Sarah Newey

Nearby, under the muggy shade of a blue tarpaulin, Dr Justyne Barbara has also had a busy morning. A medical specialist within the Philippines Health Office, she’s checked 15 pregnant women and treated 64 children for malnutrition.

“Before, people here would run away if they saw a healthcare worker,” she says. “But after years of outreach and the leadership of community elders, that’s changed – now they see us and run to us.

“A lot of that started with the malaria programme. But it’s important to integrate malaria into other programmes – nutrition, maternal and neonatal health, vaccinations… to make the most of every trip up the mountain,” Dr Barbara adds.

Yet as well as travelling to affected areas, the malaria programme has also encouraged communities to come to them. One trial in 2018 even saw the construction of a new village, complete with a basic healthcare station, for indigenous groups who wanted to move further down the mountain.

“It’s more than a malaria health problem, it’s a malaria and development problem,” says Dr Antonio Bautista, a malaria programme manager for the Pilipinas Shell Foundation, adding that cases are generally found in the poorest neighbourhoods.

“But there’s really no manual that tells you what to do, when to tone things down. If it was up to me, we would keep doing everything until we get to zero,” he says. “As far back as 2014, every time we reach a new low, it’s followed by an upsurge. But we haven’t exceeded 6,400… the problem now is how to get 6,400 down to 4,000, to 3,000, to zero.”

Yet the Movement Against Malaria has another weapon up their sleeve. There are no plans to roll out vaccinations here – partly because the Philippines has a track record of scepticism, but mostly because available shots are more geared towards preventing fatalities than halting transmission.

Justyne Barbara, a medical specialist within the Philippines Health Office - Sarah Newey

Instead, plans are afoot to trial mass drug administration. This would see everyone in an area, regardless of their malaria status, given an antimalarial once a month for three months, in an attempt to wipe out the Plasmodium parasite.

“We’re hoping to launch some small pilot trials this year in four spots to see how it could be operationalised here,” Dr Angluben says. “But by itself, it’s not a magic bullet. We need to have the core interventions working well. We just need a final push.”

And despite concerns funding may soon dwindle – it’s not clear how much money the Global Fund, a major backer of the programme, will offer in the next finance cycle as priorities shift to higher burden diseases or countries – Dr Angluben is bullish that the Philippines will soon be join the list of malaria-free countries.

“We will get there, I am confident we will get there. It’s a when, not an if,” he says, sipping a coffee as he shelters from a monsoon deluge under a restaurant’s corrugated iron roof – the clouds finally burst just as the team finished their trek back downhill.



“The only question is when do we reach zero? Will it be 2026, 2030? That’s the only question that remains.”

The Global Fund, which finances malaria projects in the Philippines, contributed to travel costs for this reporting trip.

