Malaysia court grants jailed ex-PM Najib's request to see document he says allows home detention

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's appeals court granted on Monday a bid by jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak to obtain a document that he said would allow him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home.

Najib, who was jailed over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, had appealed a lower court decision last July that dismissed his bid to confirm the existence of and execute a royal order that he said would entitle him to house arrest.

He has maintained an "addendum order" was issued by Malaysia's former king accompanying a pardons board's decision in February last year to halve his jail sentence for graft in the 1MDB scandal to six years from 12. It is unclear if the document exists.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)