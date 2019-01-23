Malaysia defends Israeli athletes ban

Malaysia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Syed Saddiq, has defended his country's decision to ban Israeli Paralympic swimmers from participating in the World Para Swimming Championships, due to be held in Malaysia in July.

He told Hardtalk's Shaun Ley: "If hosting an international event is more important than safeguarding the interest of our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are being mutilated time after time again, if that is more important it means we have lost our moral conscience and moral compass."

There has been an international outcry against Malaysia's decision.