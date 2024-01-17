Malaysian company creates Mahjong-inspired watch for Chinese New Year

[Source]

Malaysian watch brand Revelot has teamed up with Malaysian design company Behati for a limited-edition mahjong-inspired watch just in time for Lunar New Year.

About the watch: Set for release on Thursday, the mahjong-inspired Hexmariner boasts a design “fused with tradition and culture,” making an "excellent Chinese New Year companion for luck and prosperity," according to Revelot.

The timepiece is equipped with a Swiss Super-Luminova BGW9 grade A glowing technology, a Seiko NH35 automatic movement and a water-resistant case that endures a depth of up to 200 meters (656.1 feet).

The highlight of the limited-edition watch is its mahjong-inspired design, which shows the same Chinese calligraphy numerics found on mahjong tiles.

Meanwhile, the outer rim features a jade green, unidirectional ceramic bezel that has the four types of winding, representing east, south, west and north. At the back, wearers can find the lucky "red joker" printed at the center of the transparent case.

Why mahjong: Revelot creative director Kevin HTJ told NextShark that mahjong is a game his late grandfather used to indulge in during the Chinese New Year and has been a part of his upbringing. He partnered with Kel Wen from Behati to design the new watch after crossing paths with the Malaysian fashion designer.

“As someone passionate about watch design over the past few years, I've harbored the desire to create something that not only reflects my Malaysian roots but also pays tribute to my late grandfather,” said Kevin HTJ.

How to get it: The mahjong-inspired Hexmariner will be available for 20 lucky early birds on Jan. 18 for 1,488 Malaysian ringgit ($318), according to Kevin HTJ. Its retail price is set at 1,788 Malaysian ringgit ($380).

Revelot only produced 88 of the watch. Kevin HTJ said this was deliberate and decided in relation to the number eight being lucky in Chinese culture and that it sounds like “wealth” in Mandarin.

“Naturally we decided to incorporate it into elements of the Hexmariner Mahjong,” he said.

