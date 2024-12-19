Malaysian court acquits wife of ex-PM Najib of money laundering and tax evasion

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Palace of Justice at Putrajaya

By Ashley Tang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's High Court on Thursday acquitted Rosmah Mansor, the wife of jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak, of money laundering and tax evasion, citing insufficient grounds to charge her.

Najib and Rosmah have been the subject of multiple graft investigations since Najib's surprise election defeat in 2018, when voters' fury over his alleged role in a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) ended his nine years in power. Both have repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Rosmah is not yet out of the woods, however, and is currently free on bail pending an appeal against a 10-year jail sentence in 2022 for soliciting and receiving bribes to help a company win a $279 million solar power supply project from Najib's government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosmah has been widely scorned in Malaysia for her extravagant lifestyle and penchant for luxury handbags, more than 500 of which were found at properties searched by police as part of investigations into the 1MDB scandal, on top of 12,000 items of jewellery.

According to Thursday's High Court judgment seen by Reuters, Rosmah was acquitted of the 12 money laundering charges and five tax evasion charges against her, which it said lacked probity, propriety and legality.

Rosmah said she was grateful the case had concluded and thanked her lawyers.

"I also want to thank the judge who has made the right decision. This is what I call justice and this is the kind of justice that everybody should have," she told a livestreamed press conference.

Her acquittal follows the recent dropping of corruption charges against Najib linked to 1MDB due to procedural delays and the failure of the prosecution to disclose key documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Najib faces several trials linked to the scandal at 1MDB, from which Malaysian and U.S. authorities say about $4.5 billion was stolen in a complex, globe-spanning scheme between 2009 and 2014.

Najib, who helped found 1MDB when he was premier, was found guilty of corruption and money laundering in 2022 in a case linked to the scandal and sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2022, though the term was later halved by a pardon's board chaired by Malaysia's king.

Najib has also apologised for his role in mishandling the 1MDB scandal, though he maintained he had no knowledge of any illegal transfers from the state fund. Najib has been pressing to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

($1 = 4.5030 ringgit)

(Reporting by Ashley Tang; Editing by Martin Petty)