Malaysian Graft Agency Asks Mahathir Son to Show His Assets

(Bloomberg) -- The Malaysian anti-graft agency’s investigation into offshore assets expanded to include another son of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Businessman Mokhzani Mahathir received an asset declaration notice from the agency, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said Saturday.

Earlier this month, the MACC ordered Mahathir’s eldest son, Mirzan Mahathir, to declare all of his income since 1981, when his father first became prime minister.

Mokhzani couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. His father, who served two stints as prime minister, has alleged the probe is politically motivated.

The order is part of MACC’s investigation into information from leaks of offshore business records that were revealed in recent years by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a global media network.

Among those probed are Daim Zainuddin, a former finance minister and adviser to Mahathir. Free Malaysia Today on Saturday reported that Zainuddin said he will face charges next week related to disclosure of assets. His wife was charged this month for failing to declare assets. She has denied the charges.

“So be it,” Zainuddin said by text. “I look forward to my day in court.”

--With assistance from Kok Leong Chan.

(Updates with Zainuddin comment in final paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.