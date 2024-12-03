Malaysians survey the damage after devastating floods

STORY: :: Northern Malaysia residents return to destroyed homes as severe floods begin receding

:: Kelantan, Malaysia

:: December 2, 2024

:: Muhamad Alim, Resident

"On Thursday afternoon, I noticed the weather looked unusual. It rained, but we did not expect the water level to rise at such speed that night. I saw the water rising in front of the house. It had never happened before."

"The next morning, around 7 am, they told me that my shop had been affected. I rushed over, but it was too late by the time I got there—the water had already overflowed from the culvert. At that time, the water hadn't reached this area yet; it was still rising. I quickly grabbed what I could, locked the door, and focused on saving myself."

Flooded buildings and upturned cars could be seen as residents surveyed the damage and began the clear up.

Malaysia faces a second wave of heavy rain and potential flooding this week, authorities said on Monday.

Since last week, 27 people have died and more than half a million households in the neighbouring Southeast Asian countries have been hit by torrential rain and flooding that authorities say have been the most severe in years.

The immediate situation has improved in some areas and water levels have eased, according to government data on Monday.

The number of people in evacuation shelters dropped to around 128,000 people, from 152,000 on Sunday (December 1), according to the disaster management agency.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department on Monday forecast a wind convergence in the worst-hit states of Kelantan and Terengganu from Dec. 3 to 4, which it said would potentially bring thunderstorms and heavy rains during the period.

The floods have destroyed homes, led to the suspension of rail links, and left businesses and farmers reeling, with more than 38,000 hectares of paddy fields damaged in major rice-producing areas in Malaysia.