Malbon to Create Formula 1 Collection for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Malbon Golf is returning to the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a new collaboration. The Formula 1 race will be held on the Las Vegas Strip from Nov. 21 to 23.

After a successful launch last year, Malbon will introduce a 22-piece collection in new colors and patterns that incorporate the color-blocked motifs of F1 along with Las Vegas motifs and graphic detailing on racing jackets, crewnecks, polos, headwear, golf bags and balls. Among the pieces offered will be the Pit Crew Jacket and the Polo Position Vest.

The Malbon capsule will be available in the F1 Las Vegas Hub, Paddock Club Merch Shop and this year’s American Express Fan Activation shop.

In addition to Malbon, there will also be five subcollections within the Las Vegas Grand Prix dedicated assortment: core, neon, vintage, desert and limited-edition. The selection runs the gamut from sweatshirts and polos to golf tees and tumbler cups. The limited-edition offering was curated by The Wild Collective, a local apparel brand, and features a varsity jacket, leather racing jacket, bombers, cardigans, sequined jackets and a crystal-embellished T-shirt.

The official assortment will also offer collaborations with the Peanuts characters, the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team and the Las Vegas Raiders football team.

The merchandise will be available at the F1 Las Vegas Hub beginning Nov. 9 and running through Dec. 2.

The inaugural race last year attracted 315,000 people and brought in $1.23 billion in revenue to the city of Las Vegas.

