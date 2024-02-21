Malcolm X assassination: Ben Crump accuses federal authorities withholding evidence of conspiracy
During a press conference to mark the 59th anniversary of the death of Malcom X, civil rights attorney Ben Crump introduced new witness testimony pointing to FBI and other law enforcement involvement in the alleged 1965 assassination plot. Crump, who is leading a $100 million lawsuit on behalf of Malcolm X's family, expressed frustration with federal authorities' reluctance to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for evidence. "Fifty-nine years later, what more excuses can you offer to why America can not see what the government did involving the assassination of Malcolm X?" said Crump.