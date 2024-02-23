Maldon relief road near thousands of new homes in doubt

Funding for a relief road near major property developments has not yet been secured, a council leader has said.

The route in Essex has been planned to help cope with 2,000 new homes at North Heybridge and 1,000 at South Maldon.

Neither the funding nor the land was yet available for the road, the Local Democracy Reporting Service wrote.

An independent councillor said she feared the area was being left behind, while Essex County Council's leader said he was seeking "the best outcome".

A full council meeting heard funding for the route could not be made available until development started, and the land would only become available once full planning permission was obtained.

Independent councillor Wendy Stamp said she feared the Dengie area was being left behind in terms of infrastructure and was not benefitting from the county council's levelling-up agenda.

'Hugely important'

The council previously said the Knowles Farm scheme - one of three separate plans in the Maldon South Garden development - would create "significant benefits" for the community by bringing forward the relief road.

Kevin Bentley, leader of the Conservative-run county council, said he could not promise the road would be delivered.

"We absolutely recognise the importance of the South Maldon relief road project to the district," he said.

"It is a hugely important piece of infrastructure, which is much needed to keep pace with the growth of this part of Essex."

Mr Bentley added that he would organise a meeting with various stakeholders "to try and unlock a way forward" for the project.

