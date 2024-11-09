Man dead after stabbing in Brampton, police say

Officers are conducting an operation in the area of Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road, Peel Regional Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A man has died following a stabbing in Brampton on Saturday, Peel paramedics say.

Officers are conducting an operation in the area of Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road, Peel Regional Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Peel paramedics said they were called to the area at 3:10 p.m. and found a victim, believed to be in his 30s, with stab wounds and head trauma. Life-saving measures were carried out at the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

Police are advising people to stay out of the area.