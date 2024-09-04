Male victim dies at hospital after being shot in Lexington Tuesday afternoon

A male victim died after being shot at an apartment complex off Versailles Road in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

The Lexington Police Department was called to the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive at 5:12 p.m. in response to a call about shots fired, police said in a news release.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

The name of the victim had not been released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as of just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips app at P3tips.com.

It was the city’s 11th homicide of 2024, according to the police department’s website. There had been 15 homicides in Lexington as of this point last year, police records show.