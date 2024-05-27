Male youth dead after Scarborough shooting, police say

Toronto police say officers are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Scarborough. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

A male youth is dead after an overnight shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, investigators said officers were first called to a residential address in the area of Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue around 1:02 a.m.

They found a male youth who had been shot, and paramedics rushed him to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead in hospital, police say.

Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed to CBC News that one person had been taken to hospital, and said there were no reports of any other injuries.