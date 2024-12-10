Malibu fire live updates: Franklin fire nearly triples in size with mass evacuations ordered

Residents of the southern California city of Malibu have been forced to flee their homes after another late-year wildfire fanned by strong winds and warm weather tore across the area.

The Franklin Fire started shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, and has since spread over 2,200 acres, forcing more than 6,000 people to evacuate their homes. The cause of the brush fire remains under investigation.

Approximately 700 firefighting personnel were working to fight the fire as the sun rose on the West Coast.

There have been no reports of serious injuries or deaths, and officials said Tuesday that a “minimal” number of homes had been destroyed. It was not immediately clear how many had burned, but 2,000 structures were in the evacuation zone.

The fire, which started around Pepperdine University, was moving south. Final examinations at the school were postponed and all Malibu schools were closed until further notice. The university lifted a shelter in place order, but said it might have to be reinstated if conditions worsen.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said 150 personnel were assisting response efforts.

“The safety of our community members is our number one priority,” said Luna.

Red flag warning warnings were in effect through Wednesday.

Smoke from the Franklin Fire is seen rising over the Malibu hills on Tuesday. (Cal Fire/ALERTCalifornia)

Malibu homes are shown in the Los Angeles County hills affected by the Franklin Fire. (Cal Fire/ALERTCalifornia)

Yellowish smoke fills the skies in Los Angeles County. The Franklin Fire was not yet contained (Cal Fire/ALERTCalifornia)

A person walks along Malibu Canyon road on Tuesday as the Franklin Fire approaches in Malibu, California. The fire was moving south on Tuesday morning ((AP Photo/Eric Thayer))

The Franklin Fire burns Tuesday in Malibu, California. Smoke has filled the skies ((AP Photo/Jae C. Hong))

A vehicle burns Tuesday during the Franklin Fire on the campus of Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. A shelter in place order for the campus was lifted ((AP Photo/Eric Thayer))

Students evacuate from Pepperdine University on Tuesday as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, California. Dangerous weather was expected to continue through Wednesday ((AP Photo/Ethan Swope))

Pepperdine University lifts its shelter in place order for now

After assessing campus conditions at daybreak, the university is lifting the shelter-in-place protocol. Campus conditions are safe for members of the community to return to student residences and on-campus homes. The community is strongly encouraged to remain on campus and stay… — Pepperdine University (@pepperdine) December 10, 2024

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says city sent more than 15 fire engines to help fight the Franklin Fire

The Los Angeles County fire started late last night. Its cause is unknowm, and the blaze is not yet contained (Cal Fire)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Tuesday that the city is working to assist Malibu’s firefighting efforts.

The Los Angeles Fire Department provided more than 15 fire engines to aid the response, she wrote on social media. Bass assured residents that the department also remains ready to deploy to any incidents in Los Angeles.

“Our Emergency Management Department and Recreation and Parks Department worked to establish shelter with the Red Cross to assist those who evacuated,” she wrote.

“We encourage all residents of the area to continue following directions from public safety officials and to stay informed as this fire continues.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he secured federal assistance for the fire

On Monday, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services approved the prepositioning of firefighting resources in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange and Ventura counties.

California has secured federal assistance for the #FranklinFire.



Fire officials and first responders are working relentlessly to protect lives and property. I urge all residents in affected areas to stay alert and follow evacuation orders.



🔗 https://t.co/HZU97MdpzV pic.twitter.com/lJ82GKkiiZ — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 10, 2024

Southern California officials caution residents about ongoing wildfire threat

Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire on Tuesday in Malibu, California. The brush fire’s cause remains under investigation ((AP Photo/Ethan Swope))

Officials warned the more than 18,000 residents in areas threatened by the Franklin Fire that the danger wasn’t over.

“We remain under and immediate threat because of the red flag conditions,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone cautioned at a Tuesday morning news briefing.

There are approximately 8,100 structures in that area. Of those, more than 2,000 were under mandatory evacuation warnings.

“Please follow all evacuation orders. That is the most important thing,” Malibu Mayor Marianne Riggins instructed.

She said that Malibu’s City Hall was in an evacuation zone.

In the early morning, winds were gusting to 40 miles per hour. The temperature was heading up from 62 degrees to a high of 75.