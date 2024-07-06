Malik Monk explains why he re-signed with Sacramento Kings instead of seeking more money

Malik Monk felt the overwhelming affection of Kings fans during his first two seasons in Sacramento. He will feel that love for four more years after bypassing free agency to sign a new long-term contract with the Kings.

Monk discussed his decision to re-sign with the Kings for the first time Saturday, saying he appreciates the way Sacramento has embraced him.

“It felt like home here,” Monk told reporters at the team’s Golden 1 Center practice facility. “It just felt right. Everything felt right. I don’t go anywhere and feel uncomfortable. I go everywhere and feel comfortable, and that’s a home, I feel like, so I’m back.”

The Kings feel fortunate to have him back.

Monk set himself up for the biggest payday of his career after emerging as one of the NBA’s top reserves in his first two seasons with Sacramento. The Kings were able to offer a maximum of $78 million over four years using early Bird rights, but other teams were free to offer more.

On the free agent market, Monk might have commanded close to $25 million per year and a starting role with some teams. Instead, he accepted Sacramento’s offer on June 20 — 10 days before the start of free agency — giving the Kings some clarity regarding roster construction and team needs going into trade talks and the NBA draft.

“Being a team player,” Monk said. “I could have took my money somewhere, but it felt like home here. Letting the organization know early was the least I could do, for sure, because we need a few more pieces and they’re looking for a few more pieces, so I think they’re doing their job.”

The Kings finalized the agreement with Monk after the moratorium ended at 9:01 a.m. Saturday amid reports they were closing in on a sign-and-trade deal to acquire six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Monk indicated he knew he would re-sign with Sacramento even while Kings fans, coaches and teammates were fretting over his future.

“I already knew,” Monk said. “It’s not really hard to keep a secret. I think it’s fun to keep a secret because it’s going to be even more exciting when I tell them I’m staying. It was a fun journey. I loved it. Can’t wait for four more years here.”

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after dunking for the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Monk spent four frustrating years with the Charlotte Hornets after coming out of Kentucky as the No. 11 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. The low point came in February 2020 when he was indefinitely suspended for violating the NBA’s substance abuse policy. He was reinstated the following summer after the league determined he was in compliance with the anti-drug program.

The Hornets let Monk walk away as a free agent in 2021. He signed a one-year contract worth just $1.8 million with the Los Angeles Lakers before coming to Sacramento on a two-year, $9.7 million deal in 2022.

“The process of me going up and down, figuring out how to be a man, figuring out how to be an NBA player and just figuring out how to be a better person, too,” Monk said. “My brother helped me with that a lot. My mom helped me with that a lot. Coming here to Sac helped me with that a lot, too, so that’s why I came back.

Monk helped the Kings win 48 games to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference in 2022-23, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history after 16 consecutive losing seasons. He was runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season after averaging career highs of 15.4 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

The Kings fell short of a return trip to the playoffs after Monk and guard Kevin Huerter suffered season-ending injuries. Monk said his right MCL sprain is fully healed and he is eager to return to action with a sense of “unfinished business.”

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) dunks off a pass from teammate guard De’Aaron Fox (5) during an NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Golden 1 Center.

Monk has made it clear he wants to be a starter, but he’s willing to keep coming off the bench if that’s what is best for the team.

“Of course I want to start, but I’m going to come in here free minded and do whatever the team needs me to do,” Monk said. “If I feel like I need to start, I might voice it because now I’ve got a voice a little bit. I can say something that will stand, but I’m still coming in here free minded and coming here to win games.”

As for the love he feels in the Sacramento community?

“I feel it everywhere because I feel comfortable everywhere I go,” Monk said. “I drive down the street, somebody says, ‘What’s up?’ That’s comfort. That’s feeling the love. That’s feeling like home, so I feel the love every day.”