Malik Monk speaks out before Kings vs. Warriors game
Sacramento King Malik Monk shares his thoughts before the play-in tournament against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Sacramento King Malik Monk shares his thoughts before the play-in tournament against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Julia Fox has been accused of wearing the trauma of female genital mutilation survivors in her provocative outfit that shows a sewn-up vagina.
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
The 54-year-old sparkled in the daring sequin ensemble
Caitlin Clark playing in the WNBA could lift women's sports to incredible heights, which makes any resentment toward her just baffling.
The TikToker's family announced her death on April 15 in a series of posts on social media
"Does Fox have an entrance exam to make sure you're stupid enough to host 8pm?" asked MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell in response.
NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark admitted she was a bit nervous before being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, even though it was no surprise. "I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in,” Clark said. The former Iowa star became a household name among basketball fans during her record-breaking college career, and she will now try and help revive th
A key police witness in the OJ Simpson double-murder case has said the former NFL star paid gangsters from one of history’s most maniacal mafia mobs to slaughter his ex-wife Nicole Brown.
The actress Zendaya wore a retro, white mini halter neck dress to a photo call in Milan for the Challengers press tour - and she looks amazing
The "Maneater" singer was joined by her 20-year-old daughter at the desert music festival.
"I'm not proud, but Boomer Humor sometimes makes me laugh."
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
The married ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ hosts soaked up the warm weather in photos shared to Ripa’s Instagram Stories on April 15
"John Wick" star Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant got all dolled up for the 2024 MOCA Gala on Saturday. Check out the red-carpet photos.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Harry, Duke of Sussex is reportedly set to make a return to the UK for the first time since he made a dash home to see his father King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
The hockey couple is expanding their family this year.
The 'Blue Bloods' star is releasing his memoir 'You Never Know' on May 7
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law