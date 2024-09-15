Malik Ouzia on Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing How The "Popular" Students In Their School Quickly Lost Their Status, And The Stories Are Shock, Shock, Shocking
"We never saw him until graduation in the summer. He spent the rest of the school year being homeschooled."
- The Wrap
‘Morning Joe’ Pinpoints the Harris Debate Move That Knocked Trump Off-Balance: ‘From That Moment, He Was Different’ | Video
MSNBC guest Michael Steele says Donald Trump was rattled by the first words out of Kamala Harris' mouth The post ‘Morning Joe’ Pinpoints the Harris Debate Move That Knocked Trump Off-Balance: ‘From That Moment, He Was Different’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Had Big Reason to Trade Linus Ullmark Quickly
The Boston Bruins had a clear reason why they moved Linus Ullmark early in the offseason.
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark questions technical fouls called because she's hitting stanchions: 'Really?!'
Caitlin Clark understands that she needs to work on her frustration during games, but like us, she's surprised referees are whistling her for technical fouls because she's hitting the basket stanchion. It happened in August, and then on Friday in the loss to the La
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Big and Bruising Prospect Moves On
The 3rd round pick of the Edmonton Oilers is moving on to another organization.
- USA TODAY Sports
Still adjusting to WWE life, Jade Cargill is 'here to break glass ceilings'
Jade Cargill came to WWE with a lot of hype, and she's learning how to manage the expectations that come with it.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Star Not Ready to Call It Quits
This former Boston Bruins forward is hoping to continue his career after not finding a home in 2023-24.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Rory McIlroy, seeking 18th DP World Tour win, leads Amgen Irish Open with 18 holes to go
Rory McIlroy has 17 DP World Tour wins. He's 18 holes from adding an 18th. McIlroy tied for low the round of the day on Saturday with a 2-under 69 at Royal County Down in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, at the 2024 Amgen Irish Open. McIl
- FTW Outdoors
Why Caitlin Clark doesn't have to worry about a technical foul suspension in the WNBA playoffs
Caitlin Clark is approaching a noteworthy stat: she's piled up six technical fouls in her rookie year with the Indiana Fever, with the sixth earned on Friday against the Las Vegas Aces. One more in the regular season and she'll have to serve a one-ga
- PA Media: Sport
Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery after injury-hit 2024
The 48-year-old has played five tournaments in 2024 and made the cut only once.
- FTW Outdoors
Tua Tagovailoa should retire after his latest concussion, says Tony Gonzalez and others
Tua Tagovailoa has had multiple concussions in his NFL career, and at least one Hall of Famer says it's time to consider retiring after the QB's latest head injury from Thursday night's Miami Dolphins loss to the Buffalo Bills. Former star tight end Tony Gonzalez s
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Rookie Camp Day 2
The Montreal Canadiens rookies had their first on ice session yesterday and one particular player stood out.
- The Canadian Press
Arch Manning takes over for injured Quinn Ewers, leads No. 2 Texas to 56-7 rout of UTSA
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An injury to Quinn Ewers raised the curtain to the Arch Manning show at Texas.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Head Coach Sends Big Message to Top Prospect
Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made it clear what this top prospect needs to do to make the NHL roster.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL bold predictions: Which players and teams will surprise in Week 2?
The schedule for Week 2 doesn't seem quite as spicy as the opening week's slate, but there still could be a few major surprises to come.
- FTW Outdoors
Cathy Engelbert apologized to WNBA players for failing to condemn abusive Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese fans
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert walked back her comments earlier this week, where she failed to address the abusive words and actions coming from Caitlin Clark and
- Kansas City Star
NFL fines Chiefs, Peyton Hendershot for sideline incident involving Ravens linebacker
The Chiefs were fined $100,000 after the sideline incident from the Ravens game.
- FTW Outdoors
5 Christian McCaffrey replacement options in fantasy football
Let's start with the super obvious: there is no fully replacing San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey. He held an average draft position of 1.0 every format for a reason. Between his ability to find every seam in the run game, serve as an option in the…
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'I Want To Make The Maple Leafs': Confident Jacob Quillan Has Eyes on NHL Ahead of Training Camp With Odds Stacked Against Him
Quillan was a part of the Maple Leafs prospects' top-six and second power play unit ahead of their showdown against the Canadiens' prospects this weekend.
- City Xtra
Pep Guardiola hints at major position changes for Manchester City duo following recent scouting mission
Manchester City fans could be on the verge of witnessing two major position changes within their first-team squad following a recent assessment from Pep Guardiola.The latest emergence of a tactical op...