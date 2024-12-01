Malik Ouzia on Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa

Chelsea continued to impress under head coach Enzo Maresca as Aston Villa were beaten comprehensively 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, extending the visitors’ winless streak to eight games.Maresca saw his side score from two finely worked moves in the first half then from a Cole Palmer special late on, turning in a statement performance that showcased the rapid improvements that have been made since the Italian took charge.Nicolas Jackson got the opening goal, profiting from ceaseless work from Marc Cucurella who won the ball in midfield and then streaked into the box to cross, before Enzo Fernandez finished off a wonderful move for his second goal in as many games.Palmer curled in a blinder seven minutes from time but by then the fight was long gone from Unai Emery’s side who appeared bereft of belief as their fallow streak wore on.Villa have now won just one of their last eight in the league and in the first half they looked like a team labouring under the weight of the world. Chelsea by contrast began ferociously, pinning Villa in their own half, seemingly out to disprove Maresca’s assertion that the Blues are not title contenders.That energy bore fruit with a goal after seven minutes. A heavy touch in midfield from Jaden Philogene allowed Cucurella to spirit the ball away from him and up to the feet of Jadon Sancho. He returned it to Cucurella on the charge, the full-back gliding into the box and crossing low for Jackson to knock it coolly against the post and in.