Malik Ouzia at England training session ahead of Slovakia clash

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once said he would “never” sign with the New York Yankees. “Not even dead,” he added in 2022. But with trade rumors now swirling and Guerrero alive and well, the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman has changed his tune on the Bombers. On Monday, the slugger was asked if he would reconsider his past comments if the Yankees tried to trade for him. While such a scenario faces an ...